Long Island Beach Where Marilyn Monroe Posed for Iconic Photos Honored With Plaque

Matt Growcoot

Marilyn Monroe would have been 100 years old today, and to honor the occasion, a Long Island beach has erected a plaque marking a famous photo shoot that took place there in 1949.

In 1949, photographer André de Dienes brought the then relatively unknown 23-year-old aspiring actress and model to Tobay Beach in the Town of Oyster Bay, Nassau County.

Dienes photographed Monroe, then still known as Norma Jeane Mortenson, in a swimsuit and holding an umbrella during a shoot that helped shape her bubbly, playful screen persona. Hungarian photographer Dienes met Monroe in 1945 when she was just 19 and on the books of a modeling agency.

“It was as if a miracle had happened to me,” Dienes said, per Wikipedia. “Norma Jeane seemed to be like an angel. I could hardly believe it for a few moments. An earthly, sexy-looking angel! Sent expressly for me.”

Dienes and Monroe did the impromptu shoot on Tobay Beach as part of Monroe’s promotion of the Marx Brothers’ movie Love Happy, in which she had a small role. That day there was bad weather and threatening clouds, leaving the beach unusually empty for the two to express themselves.

Dienes, who reportedly had a brief affair with Monroe, would photograph the star at least two more times before her untimely death at age 36. Dienes’ work featured in a recent PetaPixel article: Marilyn Monroe and the Photographers Who Captured Her.

Two men stand smiling next to a blue outdoor informational sign about a marine museum. Both wear official uniforms with badges. The background includes a wooden structure and clear blue sky.
Town officials next to the historical sign on Tobay Beach.

The plaque at Tobay Beach was erected by Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Town Receiver of Taxes Jeff Pravato.

“In June of 1949, she visited New York City, looking to catapult her career. Her photographer wanted to set up a photo shoot to capture her youth, her beauty, and her great personality. For her backdrop, they selected Tobay Beach!” says Supervisor Saladino.

“The photos taken that day were intended to build her portfolio and catch the attention of future casting directors, and that’s exactly what they did.”

“Now we will forever memorialize the iconic moment that Marilyn became Marilyn against the beautiful backdrop of our beach,” he adds. “Tobay wasn’t just a quiet escape; it was the place where a legend was launched.”

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