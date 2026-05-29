The Challenge of Photographing Mountain Gorillas in the Mist of an Impenetrable Forest

Bwindi Impenetrable National Park in Uganda needs no further explanation. It’s a challenging landscape to navigate, and numerous animals inhabit it. But its most famous residents are the mountain gorillas.

The Bwindi population makes up almost half of all the mountain gorillas in the world, and they are unsurprisingly a major draw. Mark and Jaren Fernley run Untamed Photo Safaris and told PetaPixel about a recent trip there — from which they captured some truly magical photos.

“Unlike open savannah photography, where light, distance, and backgrounds can often be managed with a little more freedom, mountain gorilla photography asks photographers to work within very tight limitations,” Mark explains.

“You are on foot. You are moving through dense vegetation. You have a limited amount of time with the gorillas. You must respect the animals, the guides, the trackers, and the regulations at all times. And once the encounter begins, there is rarely such a thing as a perfect position.”

Mark and Jaren led a group through Bwindi and first encountered the gorillas while they were on the ground. “The gorillas’ dark fur absorbed much of what little light was available, while leaves and branches around them reflected small patches of brightness,” Jaren explains. “This kind of scene can easily fool a camera meter. Expose too dark, and the gorilla becomes a shape without detail. Expose too bright, and the surrounding forest can quickly become distracting.”

Inside the forest, it’s dark and murky, making ISO an issue. Mark and Jaren say that it’s better to push the ISO speed and keep the image sharp by using a faster shutter speed.

The gorillas the group encountered were soon on the move and climbing up trees toward the forest canopy. But fortunately, there was a steep slope nearby, which the group was able to climb and get close to eye level with the gorillas. It was a physical challenge but worth it.

“It was not easy. The ground was steep, the vegetation was thick, and every movement had to be careful and considered. But the reward was extraordinary,” Jaren adds.

Nevertheless, there was still a technical challenge. “The forest canopy created deep pockets of shade, and the gorillas’ black fur made exposure especially important,” Mark says. “In these situations, we often encourage photographers to pay close attention to the histogram and to avoid relying entirely on the back of the camera, which can be misleading in dark environments. The goal is to retain detail in the fur without making the whole image look unnaturally bright.”

“A common mistake in gorilla photography is to expose for the overall scene and accept the gorilla as too dark,” he continues. “Another is to brighten the entire image later in post-processing, which can flatten the atmosphere of the forest and make the greens overwhelming. The better approach is usually more controlled. You want enough exposure in the field to preserve detail, then careful post-processing to shape the final image.”

The photographers say that post-processing black fur is “often essential.” That means selectively lifting shadows on the gorilla, or using a touch of texture or clarity to bring out the fur. “In many cases, darkening the background slightly can help restore the feeling of the forest while allowing the gorilla to stand out,” Jaren says.

Composition is another key component. Photographing in the Impenetrable Forest means there are distracting branches that are sometimes impossible to avoid. Mark says that by moving slightly to the left or right, waiting for the gorilla to turn its head, or choosing a tighter crop can lead to a stronger image.

“One of the most important lessons from this encounter was patience. Even with only a limited time, there is still value in slowing down. Mountain gorillas are expressive animals, but their best photographic moments are often subtle,” Mark explains. “A hand resting on a branch. A glance through the leaves. A quiet moment between movements. A slight turn of the face into better light. These are the moments that create images with emotion.”

Mark and Jaren say that this is the reason why such encounters are better with a guide. Aside from the local trackers who manage and can locate the gorillas, guides help with camera settings, exposure decisions, lens choice, composition, background awareness, and post-processing knowledge.

For more information, head to the Mountain Gorillas Photo Safari page on their website.

And why not check out the spectacular photos the husband and wife team captured at a watering hole in Kenya.

Image credits: Photographs by Mark and Jaren Fernley / Untamed Photo Safaris