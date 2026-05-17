How Shutter Speed Affects Your Photos

Ivor Rackham

A split-image shows two coastal scenes: on the left, a wave crashes energetically against rocks; on the right, calm blue water gently washes over rocks, with a distant lighthouse on a small island under a clear sky.

Have you ever thought closely about how much or little your photos change with just one stop of shutter speed? Here’s what happens to the same scene shot from 1/3200 to 60 seconds.

There’s a lot to think about when holding your camera to your eye. Besides the overall layout of the frame and how bright you want the photo to be, there’s the depth of field: how much of the subject do you want in focus? Then there’s the shutter speed. If anything is moving, how close it is to the camera, and what shutter speed do you need to stop or blur the movement?

Moreover, when you change the shutter speed, you will have to adjust either the aperture or the ISO. The former will, of course, change the depth of field, and the latter will make noise more noticeable in the picture.

Take the following failed photo as an example: I needed the shutter speed to be 1/3200s; however, at 272mm and f/4.5, with the bird suddenly in close proximity, that resulted in too shallow a depth of field. Although the wing movement stopped, the tips of the wings are slightly out of focus. Usually, I would consign this to the bin, but it is useful to keep mistakes as teaching aids.

An Atlantic puffin with a colorful beak and black and white plumage is captured in mid-flight against a blurred green background.

With the fabulous quality of the latest release of DeepPRIME XD3, the noise reduction in DxO PhotoLab 9, and the performance of contemporary sensors, I can now routinely increase the ISO to achieve both a fast shutter speed and a greater depth of field from a smaller aperture, without compromising image quality. I should have done that for that photo.

Waves gently crash on rocky shore in the foreground, with a calm blue sea and a distant small island featuring a white lighthouse under a partly cloudy sky.
At 1⁄3200 second and faster movement stops. You can click on the images to see larger versions.

Why is it Called Shutter Speed?

I always think that shutter speed is a misnomer. The mechanical shutter curtains in a camera always open and close at the same speed, and it is the gap between them that changes. Canon’s nomenclature, time value, is possibly a more accurate description, but only the most pedantic call it that. Shutter speed is what everyone in their right mind uses.

Waves crash onto rocky shore in the foreground, with calm blue sea extending to a small distant island topped with a white lighthouse under a partly cloudy sky.
There’s no visible difference in movement blur at 1/1600. The unique position of each wave is apparent.

An Observation About Movement

If you are ever a passenger in a vehicle, you cannot help but notice that the ground nearby rushes past. The farther you look away, the slower the objects seem to pass by.

We have a total horizontal binocular field of view of about 120°, although our peripheral vision is wider, up to 180°, and our high-resolution central vision is around 40°.

Waves splash against rocky shore under a blue sky, with a small distant island featuring a white lighthouse visible on the horizon.
One more stop at 1/800 second. There is no movement blur.

At two meters, our binocular vision can see about 2.3 meters from side to side. Therefore, things will cross out of the field of vision much faster than at 200 meters. Then, we can see 230 meters horizontally. At 2 km, we see a visible width of 2.3 kilometers. (If you prefer imperial measurements, change the meters to yards.)

The same is true in photography with moving subjects. Close to the camera, an object will pass quickly through the lens’s view. Therefore, we will need a faster shutter speed to stop the movement. At a greater distance, the same object seems smaller, and we can also see a much wider vista. Therefore, the distance traveled across the frame is reduced, allowing us to use a slower shutter speed to stop the movement.

Waves splash against dark, rocky shore in the foreground. Calm blue sea stretches to the horizon with a small, distant island and lighthouse visible under a partly cloudy sky.
The same at 1/400 second

Of course, if we use a telephoto lens, the angle of view is reduced. Therefore, once again, a faster shutter speed is needed.

Waves gently crash onto rocky shoreline in the foreground, with calm blue sea stretching to a distant small island featuring a white lighthouse under a pale blue sky.
At 1⁄200s, the splashes still show no signs of blurring.

The Experiment

As you can see from the photos throughout this article, I decided to show in a series of shots the difference that changes in shutter speed would make to photographs of the same scene.

Waves crash onto rocky shore in the foreground, with calm blue sea and a distant island featuring a small white lighthouse under a clear sky.
At 1/125s, blur is just starting to appear in the splash.

Equipment

I am a great believer in only taking the equipment I need with me. Consequently, I rarely carry a camera bag full of gear.

Waves crash against rocky shore in the foreground, with a calm blue sea and a distant island featuring a small lighthouse under a partly cloudy sky.
The blur in the moving water becomes more pronounced at 1/30s. Note the distant speedboat that is still sharp.

To achieve longer shutter speeds in the bright afternoon light, I needed to combine an ND1000 filter with the camera’s LiveND feature, which digitally adds an additional 7 exposure-value steps of neutral density. Otherwise, the light intensity would limit my longest exposures to about ⅓ second; I wanted to shoot 60-second exposures.

Waves crash against rocky shore in the foreground, with a calm blue sea stretching to the horizon. A small island with a lighthouse is visible in the distance under a lightly clouded sky.
The movement blur to me looks effective at ¹⁄₁₅ second.

So, for this experiment, I put my Urth ND Plus+ magnetic filters in my pockets. Then I fitted my 12-40mm f/2.8 PRO lens to my OM-1 Mark II and attached it to my Benro Tortoise tripod.

Waves crash onto rocks in the foreground, with calm blue sea stretching to the horizon and a small island with a lighthouse visible in the distance under a blue sky.
1/8 sec, and the blurred water looks almost like ice crystals

Location

The scene I chose was overlooking the sea towards Coquet Island in the town where I live in Northumberland, North-East England.

Waves gently wash over rocky shore in the foreground, with a calm blue sea stretching to the horizon. In the distance, a small island with a lighthouse sits under a partly cloudy sky.
¹⁄₄ second shows similar blur to ¹⁄₈

I timed it for when the weather was stable, and so the sea state was unlikely to change between shots. The sea was relatively calm because of the offshore breeze. It was as the high tide was turning, so the water’s proximity would not change between shots either.

Waves moved at the same speed. Also, the distant yachts were tacking back and forth on a broad reach, so they moved at a constant rate in the gentle wind, too.

Waves crash onto rocky shore in the foreground, with a calm blue sea stretching to the horizon. An island with a white lighthouse sits in the distance under a clear sky.
The nearby water and fast-moving splashes start to lose definition at half a second. Individual droplets are no longer visible, and the waves closest to the shore are less pronounced. The distant yacht on the right of the frame is still sharp.

There was one setback. Cumulus clouds drifted overhead, sometimes obscuring the sun. Consequently, whole-stop changes in shutter speed might not correspond to equal changes in aperture, and the light’s color also changes. However, I was not concerned about that. This experiment was solely about the effects of shutter speed.

A distant lighthouse sits on a small island under a blue sky, surrounded by calm sea. In the foreground, waves crash gently over dark, rocky shore.
1 second, and the splashes look ghostly, but the trails formed by the moving water and splashes are still evident, but only just.

The Results

As you can see above, in the first few photos, taken from 1/8000 to 1/250 of a second, I could not detect any change. Every shutter speed in that range stopped the motion. However, there was a slight blurring at 1/125 sec. To me, at this speed, the blur looks unintentional and unpleasant. Even doubling the shutter speed by one more stop, to 1/60, and then again to 1/30 sec, the blurring of the splashing water was more pronounced but not enough to be truly effective.

Rocky shoreline with gentle waves in the foreground, calm blue sea, and a distant island with a white lighthouse under a mostly clear sky.
1 second, and the water becomes more milky and starts to lose detail beyond the rocks, further from the camera.

Observe also how the distant speedboat still appears sharp at 1/30s.

Rocky shoreline with gentle waves in the foreground, calm blue sea, and a distant small island with a white lighthouse under a clear sky.
4 seconds

At the four stops between 1/15 and 1/2 second, the pictures are more interesting. The movement blur of the splashes is quite pronounced, reminiscent of exploding fireworks.

Rocky shoreline with gentle waves in the foreground, a calm blue sea, and a distant low-lying island with a lighthouse under a clear, light blue sky.
8 seconds

After that, from 1 second onwards, the rapid movement of the splashes became increasingly blurred, until they were invisible, and the swirling water in the foreground became milky. Step by step, the wavelets on the sea lost definition, so by 30- and 60-second exposures the sea appeared smooth, and even the distant yachts showed motion blur.

Rocky shoreline with misty water in the foreground, calm blue sea in the midground, and a distant island with a lighthouse under a clear sky in the background.
15 seconds. The sea seems smooth, and the distant yachts start to blur

Conclusion from the Experiment

Clearly, there is no single best shutter speed for every situation. The shutter speed governs the amount of movement blur, but the subject’s speed and proximity to the camera also affect it. It will also vary depending on the lens’s angle of view.

Rocky shoreline with gentle waves in the foreground, calm blue sea, and a distant island with a lighthouse under a clear sky.
At 30 seconds, the sea seems totally smooth. The white yacht, a mile offshore, is starting to lose definition. Yet, the clouds that are more than 20 miles away and moving slowly are still well-defined.

At fast shutters, the dynamic nature of the frames, with their individual splash patterns and wave positions, made each photo unique. The longer the shutter speed, the less variation there was between the frames.

Rocky shoreline with misty water in the foreground, calm blue sea stretching out to a distant small island with a white lighthouse under a blue sky with wispy clouds.
60 seconds.

There is no single shutter speed you should use for any given subject. Stopping or showing movement is a subjective choice made by the photographer. Then, it’s your experience that decides the camera’s settings.

, , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Buy the DxO PhotoLab 9
See price new on B&H See price used on KEH.com
Related Articles
Camera Basics: Understanding Shutter Speed
Shutter Speed in Photography: A Complete Guide
A white bird with black markings on its head lands on water, wings spread wide and splashes forming around it as it catches a small fish in its beak. You Should Spend Time Understanding Your Camera’s Shutter Speed
The Challenge of Shooting with High-Speed Cameras
Discussion