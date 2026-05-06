Photographer’s Images of Route 66 Released on USPS Stamps

A photographer who has driven Route 66 over 40 times has had eight of his photos printed on United States Postal Service (USPS) stamps.

David Schwartz’s photos capture significant parts of the iconic road, showing motels, roadside diners, and gas stations. The eight stamps represent the eight states the road traverses through: Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California.

The stamps commemorate 100 years of Route 66, which was established on November 11, 1926. The legendary highway originally stretched about 2,400 miles from Chicago to Los Angeles. It forever changed how Americans travel and became a symbol of freedom and adventure.

Art director for Postage Stamp Design at USPS, Greg Breeding, says the scope of the project was “daunting” at first, but finding Schwartz, a Route 66 photographer with over 20 years of photographing the road, the process became much smoother.

“Not only is David a seasoned expert of Route 66, but he also happens to be a very fine photographer,” Breeding says. “I personally liked what some call the ‘editorial’ feel of his work. That is, it does not appear commercial or slick but has almost a photojournalistic quality.”

Schwartz became interested in the road after hearing Depeche Mode’s cover of the song Route 66. He says he used to listen to it and dream of the adventures it held. He made his first trip in 2004 and has since driven it 40 more times.

“Only once did I make the full trip from Chicago to Los Angeles in one go,” Schwartz says. “As a photographer, I found it’s far more meaningful, rewarding, and enjoyable to focus on smaller sections — allowing for deeper dives into the towns, people, and landscapes along the way.”

“I pay close attention to light, especially at sunrise or sunset, because it can completely transform a scene,” he adds. “I’m drawn to how places change over time — what’s still standing, what’s faded, and what’s been brought back to life.”

As Route 66 celebrates its 100th anniversary, Schwartz notes it’s so much more than simply a road.

“Route 66 is a thread that weaves together American history, culture, and identity,” Schwartz says. “It tells the story of how people moved, adapted, and built communities. Driving it today connects you to that story in a real, tangible way.”

Having his work featured on stamps is a dream come true for Schwartz, and he hopes they will inspire others to seek their own adventures on the road. “The thought that someone might see one of these images and feel that same spark I felt years ago — that’s everything to me,” he adds.

Image credits: USPS