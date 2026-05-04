15 Mesmerizing Winners From the GDT Nature Photographer of the Year 2026

Matt Growcoot
On the left, a frog with its tongue out chases a butterfly in a lively, close-up shot. On the right, a black-and-white image shows a baby elephant nestled under an adult's trunk and leg.
Jens Cullmann, left, Pretti John, right, GDT Nature Photographer of the Year 2026

Luca Lorenz has won the GDT (German Society for Nature Photography) Nature Photographer of the Year 2026 in its annual members’ competition for his painterly photo of a mountain hare.

While trudging through the snow with two friends, he spotted the hare about 30 meters (100 feet) below him, standing at the entrance to a small rock cave — almost motionless, barely visible in its white winter coat, and gazing into the distance.

“For a long time, I observed the hare as it sat practically motionless, perfectly camouflaged with its white winter coat, gazing out across the distant Alpine peaks,” says Lorenz.

High-contrast, abstract image of icy, snow-covered rock formations with shades of blue and white, giving a cold, wintry atmosphere and minimalistic appearance.
Winner of the Mammals category and overall winner. | GDT Nature Photographer of the Year 2026, Luca Lorenz.

Using a long exposure and intentional camera movements, he tried to capture how the animal blended into its surroundings—and to preserve its nearly invisible presence despite being so close.

But the image also carries a serious message: the Alpine mountain hare is threatened by climate change. Its fur changes seasonally from brown to white — perfect camouflage. Yet increasingly, the snow fails to arrive while the animals are already wearing their white winter coats. As bright patches against the brown ground, they become easy prey for golden eagles and foxes — a phenomenon experts refer to as “color mismatch.”

“It means a great deal to me that an image of such an unassuming species can draw so much attention”, says Lorenz. “Alpine hares are deeply important to me and, in light of the significant challenges facing the species, raising awareness and supporting research into these extraordinary animals is more important than ever.”

A close-up black-and-white photo of a baby elephant walking closely beside an adult elephant, partially sheltered under the adult's body, showing the wrinkled texture of their skin.
Sanctuary shelter. Runner-up in the Mammals category. | GDT Nature Photographer of the Year 2026, Preeti John
A bird with outstretched wings descends gracefully toward grass, illuminated by warm golden light, with a dark, blurred background and glowing bokeh highlights.
Black-headed gull. Winner of the Birds category. | GDT Nature Photographer of the Year 2026, Radomir Jakubowski
A shorebird stands on a wet, sandy surface in the foreground, with blurred, brightly lit cranes and industrial structures in the background against a blue sky.
Eurasian curlew in front of the lights of JadeWeserPort. Runner-up in the Birds category. | GDT Nature Photographer of the Year 2026, Christian Kosanetzky
A lizard on sandy ground extends its tongue rapidly toward a flying butterfly, with its mouth wide open, aiming to catch the insect. The background is blurred yellow and green.
Practice makes perfect. Winner of the Other Animals category. | GDT Nature Photographer of the Year 2026, Jens Cullmann
Silhouettes of several insects with long legs stand on a surface against an abstract, glowing orange-yellow background, creating a dramatic and artistic scene.
Mosquitoes on Fire. Runner-up in the Other Animals category. | GDT Nature Photographer of the Year 2026, Noah Marcheel
Layers of moss and small plants glow in bright green light against a dark background, creating a striking contrast and highlighting the textures and shapes of the foliage.
Green lines. Winner of the Plants and Fungi category. | GDT Nature Photographer of the Year 2026, Tobias Richter
Close-up of purple flower petals covered in water droplets, with a small dewdrop reflecting a green and pink pattern in the center. The image highlights the texture and moisture on the petals.
Small world. Runner-up in the Plants and Fungi category. | GDT Nature Photographer of the Year 2026, Anja Mickel
Tall pine trees in a forest with broken sheets of ice covering the ground. Young orange-leaved saplings stand among the trees, adding color to the wintry scene. Sunlight filters through the trees in the background.
Frozen forest. Winner of the Landscapes category. | GDT Nature Photographer of the Year 2026, Eike Christian
View looking up at a tree with orange autumn leaves, surrounded by tall, bare trees fading into a misty, pale sky, creating a dreamy, ethereal atmosphere.
Feeling small. Runner-up in the Landscapes category. | GDT Nature Photographer of the Year 2026, Anja Diel
Vertical, dark brown branches or reeds in sharp focus against a blurred blue background, with several small, round, warm yellow lights creating a bokeh effect throughout the image.
Fragments of light. Winner of the Nature’s Studio category. | GDT Nature Photographer of the Year 2026, Beate Oswald
Aerial view of flowing molten lava, glowing bright orange against dark, solidified rock, forming patterns that resemble the shape of a dragon or animal.
Lava dragon. Runner-up in the Nature’s Studio category. | GDT Nature Photographer of the Year 2026, Jeroen Van Nieuwenhove
Aerial view of a circular hole in a frozen lake surrounded by snow, cracks, and scattered footprints, creating a striking, abstract pattern on the icy surface.
Shelter at the ice hole. Winner of the Jury Prize. | GDT Nature Photographer of the Year 2026, Roy Müller
A flock of birds flies over a misty forest landscape with layers of trees and fog in the early morning light.
Rich in structure. Winner of the Special category. | GDT Nature Photographer of the Year 2026, Dieter Damschen
A white Arctic wolf with a blood-stained face walks across a snowy landscape, while a group of musk oxen huddles together in the distance under a pale sky.
Ancient rivals. Runner-up in the Special category. | GDT Nature Photographer of the Year 2026, Amit Eshel

Lorenz beat out competition from 546 GDT members from 15 different countries. In total, nearly 9,000 images were submitted.

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