Ulanzi Launches D200X Creative Deck, a Control Hub and 8-in-1 Dock

Ulanzi has introduced the D200X Creative Deck, a next-generation control hub designed for streamers, editors, photographers, and filmmakers who want a more integrated way to manage complex creative workflows.

Expanding on the earlier D200, the new D200X Creative Deck model combines macro control, precision hardware inputs, and a full connectivity dock into a single desktop device aimed at replacing multiple tools on a creator’s desk.

A Unified Command Center with Expanded Control

At its core, the Ulanzi D200X is built as a multi-layered control system for creative work. It features 14 customizable high-visibility LCD keys, three precision rotary knobs, and two physical page-turning buttons that expand control across multiple layers. Together, these controls unlock more than 42 assignable functions, allowing users to switch scenes, adjust parameters, and trigger complex macros without leaving their primary workflow.

The system is designed for hands-on production tasks, including timeline editing, livestream switching, audio mixing, lighting control, and color adjustments. The addition of rotary knobs provides fine-grained precision for real-time parameter changes, particularly in editing environments where subtle adjustments matter.

8-in-1 Docking Station for a Cleaner Workflow

Beyond its control surface, the D200X integrates an 8-in-1 USB-C docking station to reduce desktop clutter and consolidate essential connectivity.

It includes dual 10Gbps USB 3.2 ports for high-speed data transfer, a 4K 60Hz HDMI output for dual-screen workflows, SD and TF card readers, a 3.5mm audio input and output, and a 100W USB-C Power Delivery input for charging laptops and connected devices.

With HDMI output built directly into the device, creators can run a secondary display for timelines, previews, or monitoring, effectively turning the D200X into a compact desktop workstation hub that replaces multiple peripherals.

Designed for Popular Creative Platforms and 100+ Apps

The D200X integrates with Ulanzi Studio software, supporting a wide range of creative workflows across editing, livestreaming, and productivity. It is compatible with tools including Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, DaVinci Resolve, CapCut, OBS, Twitch, YouTube, Discord, Zoom, and Microsoft Teams, along with more than 100 additional applications.

Unlike many competing systems, Ulanzi Studio does not require a subscription and includes free access to presets and plugins. The system also supports batch import and export of profiles, along with automatic app-based switching to streamline workflow changes.

Creators can also choose between online mode, which connects directly to Ulanzi Studio for full customization, and offline mode for instant plug-and-play use without software. The system also supports multilingual operation with eight built-in language options.

Dial Editing Assistant for Precision Control

The D200X can be paired with Ulanzi’s Dial Editing Assistant, a wireless companion controller designed for more precise editing control. Featuring a high-precision rotary wheel and tactile buttons, it is designed for tasks such as timeline scrubbing, grading adjustments, and fine parameter tuning.

With Bluetooth support for up to three devices, the Dial allows creators to move between systems fluidly, extending the D200X into a broader multi-device editing setup.

Expanding the Creator Ecosystem

Ulanzi is positioning the D200X as part of a broader ecosystem built around Ulanzi Studio 3.0. The system integrates both hardware and software control into a single interface, allowing users to manage not only applications but also compatible studio hardware.

This includes support for lighting systems and smart home platforms such as Philips Hue, Home Assistant, Govee, Nanoleaf, and Yeelight. The result is a centralized control layer that extends beyond the computer into the wider creative environment.

The platform is also designed to evolve, with ongoing updates, new plugins, and expanded functionality expected through future software releases. Ulanzi also highlights lifetime software updates for the device, reinforcing its long-term usability.

Design, Build Quality, and Physical Specs

The D200X features a compact desktop footprint measuring 153 by 113.5 by 98 millimeters (6.02 by 4.5 by 3.9 inches) and weighs approximately 480 grams (16.9 ounces). It is constructed from ABS and PC materials with an aluminum alloy faceplate, acrylic keys, and anti-slip silicone feet for stability.

A 5.5-inch display with a 960-by-540 resolution provides visual feedback for workflows, profiles, and control states. The device also includes a braided 1-meter USB-C cable for reliable wired connectivity, supporting low-latency performance across Windows PCs, Macs, and MacBook systems.

Connectivity and I/O

Connectivity is a central part of the D200X design. It includes USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports with speeds up to 10 Gbps, SD 3.0 and TF 3.0 card slots, and a 3.5mm audio jack supporting both input and output.

The HDMI output supports up to 4096×2160 at 60Hz, with HDCP 1.4 and 2.2 compatibility. A dedicated USB-C PD input supports up to 100W power delivery, while a separate Type-C data port supports up to 85W output for charging connected devices.

The device communicates with computers via Bluetooth, while USB is reserved exclusively for power delivery.

Pricing and Availability

The Ulanzi D200X Creative Deck is available now, starting at $96 via Ulanzi’s official website and selected retailers.

Image credits: Ulanzi