Afroman Has Right to Use Security Footage of Police Raid After Trial

Afroman has won a legal victory after police officers sued him over his use of security footage in a series of comedic rap videos showing an Adams County Sheriff’s Office raid on his home.

An Ohio jury on Wednesday found for the rapper in a civil case brought by law enforcement officers who said his use of footage from a 2022 raid on his home caused them emotional harm.

Afroman, whose legal name is Joseph E. Foreman, was sued in 2023 by seven members of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office in southern Ohio. In their complaint, the officers — four deputies, two sergeants and a detective — argued that his inclusion of their images in two music videos led to “humiliation, ridicule, mental distress, embarrassment, and loss of reputation.”

The verdict followed a three-day trial that touched on policing, free speech, and artistic expression. Afterward, Afroman marked the outcome in a video shared on social media. “We did it America! Yeah! We did it — freedom of speech!” he said. “Power to the people!”

The sheriff’s office has not yet commented on the verdict.

The dispute stems from an August 2022 search of Afroman’s home in Winchester, Ohio. Officers executed a warrant tied to suspected kidnapping and drug trafficking, though no charges were filed. Afroman was not present, but his wife and the home’s security system recorded the officers as they moved through the property.

“I asked myself, as a powerless Black man in America, what can I do to the cops that kicked my door in, tried to kill me in front of my kids, stole my money and disconnected my cameras?” Afroman told NPR. “And the only thing I could come up with was make a funny rap song about them … use the money to pay for the damages they did and move on.”

One video, ‘Will You Help Me Repair My Door,’ shows officers forcing entry, breaking down a door, and moving through the house with weapons. Another, ‘Lemon Pound Cake,’ includes a moment where an officer pauses near a cake in the kitchen; in the song, Afroman sings, “It made the sheriff want to put down his gun and cut him a slice.”

At trial, Afroman says he believes he had the right to publish the images after the raid. “All of this is their fault — if they hadn’t wrongly raided my house, there would be no lawsuit,” he said, adding that he was using his speech rights to offset damage he says he suffered.

The officers’ lawsuit accused him of defamation, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, describing his actions as “willful, wanton, malicious” and arguing that the videos put them at risk. Some of the content included crude jokes and personal allegations about the officers, as well as references to “Adams KKKounty.”

During the trial, a lawyer for the deputies said Afroman “perpetuated lies intentionally, repeatedly, over three and a half years on the internet about these seven brave deputy sheriffs.” One deputy testified that a video’s claims about his wife had caused “tremendous pain.”

Afroman’s legal team countered that the videos were clearly comedic and not statements of fact. “Some of it is a social commentary, but it is not fact. And everybody knows that,” his lawyer said.

Afroman also argued that the raid itself caused damage and distress, alleging that his home was left in disarray and that money had been taken, though officials later said any discrepancy was due to a counting error.

In court, he framed his response as both personal expression and public commentary. “After they run around my house with guns and kick down my door,” he said, “I got the right to kick a can in my backyard, use my freedom of speech, turn my bad times into a good time.”

His lawyers maintained that the lyrics and videos were exaggerated and could not reasonably be interpreted as factual claims, placing them within a tradition of provocative musical expression.

Jurors ultimately sided with Afroman. After the decision, he said, “I didn’t win, America won,” adding, “America still has freedom of speech. It’s still for the people by the people … This whole thing is [the police force’s] fault. They broke into my house, put themselves on my video cameras and into my music career. With my freedom of speech, I had the right to talk about the events going on in my life, with my family, with my friends and with my fans.”