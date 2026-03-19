Winners of Pro Baseball Photo Competition Knock It Out of the Park

The Professional Baseball Photographers’ Association (PBPA) has announced the winning images and photographers for its third annual contest celebrating the best baseball images captured in 2025.

This year’s Grand Prize in the Portfolio category has gone to Michael Reaves of Getty Images. “His portfolio was a celebration of everything we love about this game — peak action that puts you right in the middle of the play, thoughtful features and portraits, the joy of celebration, and the quiet beauty that makes baseball unlike any other sport to photograph,” reads a press release. Reaves walks away with a Sony A9 III camera body and 70-200mm lens, courtesy of Sony.

The judging panel included Karen Warren, longtime staff photojournalist and former lead Houston Astros photographer for the Houston Chronicle; Brian Cassella, photojournalist at the Chicago Tribune; and Matt Dirksen, sports and editorial photographer with over 10 years in Major League Baseball.

“Baseball photography demands a unique combination of anticipation and precision, and this year’s submissions showed that in abundance,” says contest judge Karen Warren. “What struck me most was the range — from quiet, intimate moments to explosive action, there were some very tight categories.”

The PBPA contest includes generous prizes from sponsors Sony, ProGrade Digital, PhotoShelter, Roberts Camera (w/ Benro USA and ThinkTank), and Atlas Packs.

“Reaching our third contest is a source of great pride for our organization,” says PBPA President Alex Trautwig. “The depth of talent on display each year reminds us why this community is so special, and we are grateful to every photographer who submitted their work to help celebrate the game we love.”