Winners of Pro Baseball Photo Competition Knock It Out of the Park

Matt Growcoot
A baseball player in a gray uniform swings and shatters his bat, with the ball and broken bat pieces flying through the air during a game, as a blurred crowd watches in the background.
Winner of the Portfolio category. | Michael Reaves

The Professional Baseball Photographers’ Association (PBPA) has announced the winning images and photographers for its third annual contest celebrating the best baseball images captured in 2025.

This year’s Grand Prize in the Portfolio category has gone to Michael Reaves of Getty Images. “His portfolio was a celebration of everything we love about this game — peak action that puts you right in the middle of the play, thoughtful features and portraits, the joy of celebration, and the quiet beauty that makes baseball unlike any other sport to photograph,” reads a press release. Reaves walks away with a Sony A9 III camera body and 70-200mm lens, courtesy of Sony.

A Chicago Cubs baseball player in a white pinstripe uniform dives in midair, reaching with his glove toward a baseball as it flies past, during a game.
Winner of the Portfolio category. | Michael Reaves
A baseball player in a white and blue uniform throws a ball from the outfield, standing on green, striped grass with wide diagonal mowing lines.
Winner of the Portfolio category. | Michael Reaves
A crowd of excited baseball fans in Cubs and Royals jerseys reach up to catch a ball in the stands, with arms outstretched and faces full of excitement and anticipation.
Winner of the Portfolio category. | Michael Reaves
A baseball player in a striped uniform runs on the field as sunlight streams dramatically through the stadium, illuminating the crowd and casting a warm glow over the scene.
Winner of the Portfolio category. | Michael Reaves
A baseball player in a white pinstripe uniform kneels on the grass, focused as he reaches to catch a baseball. His glove is extended, his hat has fallen off, and his expression shows determination.
Winner of the Portfolio category. | Michael Reaves
Chicago Cubs baseball player celebrates energetically on the field, pumping his fist and shouting, as a crowd of fans in the background cheer with raised arms at a stadium during a game.
Winner of the Portfolio category. | Michael Reaves
A baseball pitcher in a gray uniform throws a pitch on a mound, his shadow dramatically cast on the grass by the setting sun.
Winner of the Portfolio category. | Michael Reaves
A lone baseball pitcher winds up on a sunlit mound in a large stadium, with most of the crowd and stands in shadow beneath a partially open, curved roof.
Winner of the Portfolio category. | Michael Reaves
A packed baseball stadium at sunset, with players on the field, bright stadium lights, and a dramatic pink and purple sky above the city skyline in the background.
Winner of the Portfolio category. | Michael Reaves

The judging panel included Karen Warren, longtime staff photojournalist and former lead Houston Astros photographer for the Houston Chronicle; Brian Cassella, photojournalist at the Chicago Tribune; and Matt Dirksen, sports and editorial photographer with over 10 years in Major League Baseball.

“Baseball photography demands a unique combination of anticipation and precision, and this year’s submissions showed that in abundance,” says contest judge Karen Warren. “What struck me most was the range — from quiet, intimate moments to explosive action, there were some very tight categories.”

Two baseball players in blue and white uniforms celebrate on a field at night; one is kneeling and cheering, while the other is mid-air performing a backflip, both appearing joyful.
Winner of the Amateur category. | Ross Turteltaub
A group of Los Angeles Dodgers baseball players in grey uniforms joyfully celebrate on the field, hugging and smiling in a close, energetic huddle after a victory.
Winner of the Emotion category. | Patrick Smith
A baseball player in a green and white uniform sits on a bench in an industrial area with "BOSTON" painted on a pillar beside him and old scoreboard numbers in the background. He holds a glove and looks at the camera.
Winner of the Portrait category. | Maddie Malhotra
Two baseball players in white uniforms collide midair against a padded outfield wall while reaching for a catch, with one player’s hat flying off.
Winner of the Action category. | Ken Blaze
A man wearing a baseball cap blows a large, Pac-Man-shaped bubble gum bubble, with the bubble extending sideways from his mouth.
Winner of the Feature category. | Steph Chambers
A group of UCLA softball players in white uniforms stand in a huddle, smiling and cheering, with one player crouching in the center, pointing and celebrating enthusiastically.
Winner of the Story category. | Ross Turteltaub
A group of young baseball players in blue uniforms exuberantly celebrate on the field, piling onto a teammate lying on the ground, all smiling and laughing with joy.
Winner of the Student category. | Connor Caldon
A baseball player in a black Minnesota uniform jumps near a green outfield wall with arms raised to catch a baseball, casting a dramatic shadow on the wall behind him.
Winner of the Team Photographer Portfolio. | Brace Hemmelgarn, Minnesota Twins
A baseball pitcher in a Minnesota uniform prepares to throw a pitch, holding a red glove up to his face against a bright blue sky with scattered clouds.
Winner of the Team Photographer Portfolio. | Brace Hemmelgarn, Minnesota Twins
A baseball pitcher in a white uniform throws from the mound, spotlighted by sunlight, surrounded by dark shadows and striped grass on the field.
Winner of the Team Photographer Portfolio. | Brace Hemmelgarn, Minnesota Twisn
Three baseball players in white uniforms stand on a field facing the camera, with a stadium full of fans behind them. The player in the center has "Buxton 25" on his jersey. The sky is dusky and stadium lights are on.
Winner of the Team Photographer Portfolio. | Brace Hemmelgarn, Minnesota Twins

The PBPA contest includes generous prizes from sponsors Sony, ProGrade Digital, PhotoShelter, Roberts Camera (w/ Benro USA and ThinkTank), and Atlas Packs.

“Reaching our third contest is a source of great pride for our organization,” says PBPA President Alex Trautwig. “The depth of talent on display each year reminds us why this community is so special, and we are grateful to every photographer who submitted their work to help celebrate the game we love.”

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