Stunning Large Format Photos of the World’s Most Beautiful Bars

A new book presents large-format photographs of some of the most beautifully designed cocktail bars around the world.

The World’s Most Beautiful Bars Extraordinary Bars by the World’s Leading Designers, published by ACC Art Books in partnership with Cultural Union, will be released in February and brings together extensive photography of standout cocktail bars across major global cities. The book documents venues in New York, London, Buenos Aires, Hong Kong, and beyond, focusing on their interiors, design approach, and cultural influence — all captured through detailed, large-format images.

The bars featured are presented through photography alongside interviews with the designers behind them. Contributors include Martin Brudnizki, known for Annabel’s and Italy’s Hotel Splendido, and David Collins Studio, the firm behind the Connaught Bar and Café de Paris Monte-Carlo. Locations featured range from the Casino Royale Palm on the French Riviera to Seoul’s award-winning Zest Seoul and Mexico’s Tlecan, with each venue shown through carefully composed images that emphasize layout, materials, and atmosphere.

The book is intended as a visual reference for readers interested in contemporary and historic bar design. Its photography highlights how lighting, colour, furniture, and architectural detail shape the experience of each space, while accompanying commentary provides context on the design decisions behind the interiors.

The introduction is written by design journalist Peter Martin and draws on interviews with designers and mixologists. It traces the development of the cocktail bar, from its early cultural significance through the Jazz Age, its revival in the late 20th century, and the current global expansion of bar culture. Throughout the book, the photography is paired with concise insights on each venue.

“There are few spaces in social interaction as electrically charged as the cocktail bar,” Martin writes in the introduction of The World’s Most Beautiful Bars: Extraordinary Bars by the World’s Leading Designers. “The lighting is sensual. The music is seductive. The drinks are works of alchemy that took generations to perfect. The design is a multi-sensory portal to a world of fantasy.”

Cultural Union, a leading global magazine reporting on work of cultural impact in design, art, interiors, travel and architecture, has announced the launch of its book publishing wing. The magazine has partnered with ACC Art Books for worldwide distribution. The publishing program will release eight special-topic luxury editions throughout 2026, beginning with three debut titles in February: Beautiful Bars, Townhouse, and Penthouse.

The World’s Most Beautiful Bars: Extraordinary Bars by the World’s Leading Designers is available to purchase online.