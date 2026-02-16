Stunning Large Format Photos of the World’s Most Beautiful Bars

Pesala Bandara
A luxurious, dimly-lit art deco bar with ornate gold ceilings, elegant murals, plush green and brown seating, round tables with small lamps, and a well-stocked central bar displaying bottles on illuminated shelves.
Atlas Bar, Singapore | Photo: E.K. Yap

A new book presents large-format photographs of some of the most beautifully designed cocktail bars around the world.

The World’s Most Beautiful Bars Extraordinary Bars by the World’s Leading Designers, published by ACC Art Books in partnership with Cultural Union, will be released in February and brings together extensive photography of standout cocktail bars across major global cities. The book documents venues in New York, London, Buenos Aires, Hong Kong, and beyond, focusing on their interiors, design approach, and cultural influence — all captured through detailed, large-format images.

A futuristic, dimly lit bar interior with curved seating booths, small round tables with lamps, and a central glowing bar at the back, surrounded by sculptural walls and warm ambient lighting.
Artifact, Hong Kong | Designer: NCDA Common Studio, Photo: Common Studio
Two pink armchairs and a small round table with a glass sit by a large window overlooking a cityscape with skyscrapers and a partly cloudy sky.
Nubeluz at The Ritz Carlton Nomad, New York City | Martin Brudnizki Design Studio Photo: Bjorn Wallander
A luxurious, ornately decorated lounge with deep red velvet chairs, gold accents, intricate patterned walls, and a grand archway framing a crystal chandelier and round tables, evoking an opulent, exotic atmosphere.
Maison Souquet, Le Marais, Paris | Designer: Jacques Garcia, Photo: Courtesy of Maison Souquet, Hotel & Spa
Elegant, dimly lit lounge with black leather seating, wooden panel walls, modern round wall sconces, and a central bar in the background framed by ornate molding and hanging pendant lights.
Connaught Bar | David-Collins Studio, Photo: Dylan Thomas

The bars featured are presented through photography alongside interviews with the designers behind them. Contributors include Martin Brudnizki, known for Annabel’s and Italy’s Hotel Splendido, and David Collins Studio, the firm behind the Connaught Bar and Café de Paris Monte-Carlo. Locations featured range from the Casino Royale Palm on the French Riviera to Seoul’s award-winning Zest Seoul and Mexico’s Tlecan, with each venue shown through carefully composed images that emphasize layout, materials, and atmosphere.

The book is intended as a visual reference for readers interested in contemporary and historic bar design. Its photography highlights how lighting, colour, furniture, and architectural detail shape the experience of each space, while accompanying commentary provides context on the design decisions behind the interiors.

A luxurious bar with a curved counter, red leather stools, a large chandelier with globe lights, black marble accents, a checkerboard floor, and a grand staircase with a red carpet and gold railing in the background.
Cafe de Paris, Monte Carlo | David Collins Studio, Photo: Ollie-Tomlinson.
A retro-style bar area features brown leather couches, blue tables, and counter stools. Neon signs overhead read “CANDY,” “BEER,” “NEWSSTAND,” “MAGAZINES,” and “CIGARETTES.” Walls are covered with colorful magazine covers.
Prince, Las Vegas | Designer: Nood Photo: Spiegelworld
A modern bar with a white curved counter, art deco lamps, and a large layered fabric chandelier. The warm-toned room features geometric wall designs and shelves of bottles behind the bar.
Casino Royal Palm | Photo: Alexis-Armanet Stylist: Sarah de Beaumont
A dimly lit bar with red lighting, concrete counters, black stools, and circular vault-like doors at the back. Spotlights create dramatic shadows, giving the space an industrial, mysterious atmosphere.
Tlecan, Mexico City | Photo: Juan Pablo Celis

The introduction is written by design journalist Peter Martin and draws on interviews with designers and mixologists. It traces the development of the cocktail bar, from its early cultural significance through the Jazz Age, its revival in the late 20th century, and the current global expansion of bar culture. Throughout the book, the photography is paired with concise insights on each venue.

A warmly lit bar with shelves of assorted liquor bottles behind a marble countertop, and three plush red stools with fringe at the front. The lighting creates a cozy, inviting atmosphere.
The Mulberry, New York| Design: Atelje Nordost Image: Zeph Colombatto

A luxurious bar with a grand, tall liquor display, golden lighting, elegant seating, art deco architecture, and ornate ceiling details. The image is the cover of a book titled "Beautiful Bars" by Cultural Union.

“There are few spaces in social interaction as electrically charged as the cocktail bar,” Martin writes in the introduction of The World’s Most Beautiful Bars: Extraordinary Bars by the World’s Leading Designers. “The lighting is sensual. The music is seductive. The drinks are works of alchemy that took generations to perfect. The design is a multi-sensory portal to a world of fantasy.”

Cultural Union, a leading global magazine reporting on work of cultural impact in design, art, interiors, travel and architecture, has announced the launch of its book publishing wing. The magazine has partnered with ACC Art Books for worldwide distribution. The publishing program will release eight special-topic luxury editions throughout 2026, beginning with three debut titles in February: Beautiful Bars, Townhouse, and Penthouse.

The World’s Most Beautiful Bars: Extraordinary Bars by the World’s Leading Designers is available to purchase online.

, ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Gorgeous Timelapse Film Explores America’s Cities and National Parks
A person in a dark suit with a Homeland Security Investigations badge holds two gold bars, one in each hand. Underwater Photographer May Face Trial Over Gold Taken From Historic Shipwreck
Eye Candy: Cocoagraph Turns Your Photos into Polaroid Chocolate Bars
Hotel to Offer Polaroid Cameras and Instant Film in Guest Room Mini-bars
Discussion