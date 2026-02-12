‘Assistants’ Celebrates the Unsung Heroes of Fashion Photography

Jeremy Gray

A triptych showing close-ups of fashion accessories: left, a person holds a green utility bag filled with red-handled tools; center, a foot in a black shoe and blue disposable shoe cover; right, a belt with tools and cords over denim.

Behind nearly every iconic studio fashion photo is a stylist assistant. These unsung heroes often go entirely unnoticed to the outside world, but they are essential to the photographic process and vital members of the team. A new photography book, Assistants, brings fashion stylists from the background and puts them front and center.

Assistants is a joint effort between Parisian stylist Virginie Benarroch and French fashion photographer and creative director Lola Raban. The book includes many beautiful portraits of fashion photography assistants and offers a visual collection of the tools of their trade. In Assistants, fashion stylists are transformed from being a mostly unseen force behind the perfect fashion portrait to portrait subjects themselves.

“I find assistant stylists fascinating,” says Virginie Benarroch in a quote translated from her native French. “Their style, at once functional, versatile, yet aesthetically refined, is the result of real thought.”

As Benarroch continues, every fashion stylist has their own workflow, their own unique kit, and habits specific to them and their experiences.

A person wearing a dark brown robe, green Adidas sneakers, and white Nike socks holds an olive green tote bag filled with red markers, a green scarf, a lock, and other items. Their face is not visible.

A person wearing dark sunglasses, a long brown robe, a black shirt, and green sneakers stands in a white room, holding a green bag filled with various items and groceries.

A person wearing blue jeans with a white glove attached to the back pocket using a binder clip labeled "Carex." The person’s torso and waist are partially visible, wearing a light sweater.

A black loafer with a red and gold detail is worn over a black sock and covered by a disposable blue and white shoe cover that is torn at the front.

A person wearing a green and white striped sweater over a striped shirt and gray pants has a utility belt with various clips, tools, and accessories attached to it around their waist.

“They handle most of the logistics, without their contribution being recognized for its true value by the industry,” she continues.

It’s very unusual, but a welcome change of pace, to see a photography book that celebrates some of the many people who work diligently to help create powerful, successful photos. The spotlight is almost exclusively on the photographer, or, more often, the subject.

A small elevator packed from floor to ceiling with various stacked black and gray suitcases, leaving no room for passengers. The elevator doors are partially open.

A person stands outdoors near a leafy bush and two parked bicycles, wearing a brown leather jacket, black pants, and holding a white bag. A beige wall and metal staircase are in the background.

A person with light hair, wearing a black sleeveless top, light blue jeans, brown shoes, and a red lanyard stands in a minimalistic, white room with hands in their pockets, looking slightly to the side.

A bearded man stands indoors between two shelves, wearing a brown leather jacket, pink pants, a baseball cap, and colorful sneakers. He carries two bags and holds a camera, facing the camera in a neutral pose.

A person wearing a denim jacket and beige pants has a black utility belt around their waist, holding colorful clothespins, rubber bands, pens, and a bundle of wires.

Benarroch and Raban are longtime friends and collaborators, and they wanted to work together on a project that finally, authentically celebrates stylists.

“I wanted to photograph on several scales. A face, one hand, a clip in a kit,” adds photographer Lola Raban. “The same assistant who adjusts a millimeter of fabric will, 10 minutes later, force 12 suitcases in an elevator.”

Three beige books titled "ASSISTANTS" with red text are displayed side by side. Each book cover features a different photo related to travel and luxury items, and the authors are listed as Virginie Benarroch and Lola Rabin.

Assistants is published by Exhibition Magazine and is available now. The book comes with three different cover variants, as shown above.

Image credits: Photographs by Lola Raban. Styling by Virginie Benarroch. Creative direction by Edwin Sberro. Book design and publishing by ‘Exhibition Magazine.’ Photos provided courtesy of C.A.P. Communication.

