A New AI Video Model From ByteDance is Making Waves

It may have just lost control of TikTok U.S., but this weekend ByteDance released Seedance 2.0 — an AI video generator that is turning heads.

CNBC reports that Seedance’s headline feature is something called “multi-lens storytelling”. AI video is often short, but this model will create several scenes while keeping the same style and characters.

The AI can reportedly generate 2K video 30% faster than other models. It can be prompted with an image, a short video, text, or audio.

There have been some impressive examples shared online. See below.

Beijing-friendly newspaper South China Morning Post reports that the release of the beta model and subsequent buzz has sent the stock prices of Chinese AI firms upwards.

SCMP notes that Seedance V2 is currently only available to a few select users of Jimeng AI, which is ByteDance’s AI video platform. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

Seedance 2.0 provides precise camera controls and editing tools. “With its reality enhancements, I feel it’s very hard to tell whether a video is generated by AI,” Wang Lei, a programmer from China’s southern Guangdong province, tells SCMP.

That AI video is getting good is no surprise. It was always obvious that video would eventually catch up with still images and text generators.

But where AI video will lead to is an intriguing question. Last week, PetaPixel reported that famed director Darren Aronofsky has released a series of AI-generated short films called ‘On This Day… 1776’ that mark the semiquincentennial anniversary of the American Revolution.

Aronofsky’s project has been met with widespread derision. Yet the two videos released so far have racked up hundreds of thousands of views. Whether those numbers come from people who are morbidly curious about a respected filmmaker apparently damaging his own career, or they’re genuinely popular remains to be seen.

AI is undoubtedly being used to enhance productions in small, background ways. But a fully AI-generated production still seems unlikely to be loved. Despite countless AI influencers declaring “Hollywood is cooked”, will audiences really ever connect with dead-eyed AI characters? Right now it’s difficult to see that happening.