The Top Five Photography Trends of 2026

Jeremy Gray
A smiling bride swings a bat at a colorful piñata held by someone in a vest and dress shirt during an outdoor celebration, with sunlight streaming and trees in the background.
Image credit: Paul Waring

AI culling, editing, and retouching company Aftershoot has identified what it believes are the top five photography trends for 2026.

“As photography enters 2026, the industry is undergoing a quiet but meaningful shift. After a long period shaped by highly polished aesthetics, algorithm-influenced visuals, and a growing push toward AI-assisted perfection, photographers and clients alike are craving something more human,” Aftershoot says.

Authenticity in Photography

The company spoke with professional wedding, portrait, and documentary photographers to arrive at its final list of five trends, starting with “emotion over perfect.” Essentially, this is about authenticity being a hot commodity in photography in 2026.

“In 2026, photography moves away from overly controlled, flawless imagery toward moments that feel raw, intimate, and real. Imperfection becomes a feature — not a flaw,” says Aftershoot.

A smiling woman in a lace wedding dress stands on a sunlit cobblestone street, holding the skirt of her gown and looking joyfully at the camera.
Image credit: Fran Ortiz

“What’s coming is more humanity and less posture,” adds wedding photographer Fran Ortiz. “Unfocused photos that pinch you, tears that don’t get retouched, hugs that almost smell. Photography that feels like a memory already lived.”

Other portrait and wedding photographers Aftershoot spoke to noted that clients are increasingly drawn to photos that aren’t necessarily picture-perfect.

“People are craving real expressions and real moments,” says portrait photographer Tanya Smith.

Narrative-Driven Images

In that same spirit, Aftershoot argues that narrative-based imagery will be big in 2026.

“Story-driven documentary work is rising fast,” says Paul Williams. “There’s a clear shift toward real moments, intimacy, and substance over style.”

This carries over into wedding photography, where couples are more interested in photos that capture the entire day rather than curated highlights.

Photographer Joy Zamora says that “the future of weddings is not about producing a flawless editorial set. It’s about transforming the couple’s story, quirks, values, and emotional world into something unforgettable.”

A woman in an off-shoulder white dress with tulle lies on pink fabric next to a man in a dark suit. They are bathed in soft sunlight, and she looks at the camera while he looks down, both appearing relaxed and elegant.
Image credit: Joy Zamora

Analog Photography Is Very Popular Right Now

As photographers have seen in recent years, film is back in a big way. More people are returning to film, at least for some of their photography, to feel more connected to the artistic process.

This has also carried over into the professional space and relates directly to the desire for more authenticity and realness. Film is inherently imperfect, and that’s a big part of why people love it so much.

“Analog is going to explode,” Paul Williams predicts. “It’s imperfect, and it has soul. That’s why it resonates.”

Finding a Place for AI in Photography

Naturally, Aftershoot is keen to point out that AI doesn’t have to get in the way of human creativity or make photography less authentic. The company, which has a real stake in this topic, says AI tools are increasingly being embraced by pros, albeit “quietly.”

“In 2026, AI doesn’t define the look of photography; it defines the efficiency of the workflow,” says Aftershoot.

“AI will streamline culling, editing, and color work,” argues portrait photographer Esther Kay. “But the art remains human. The luxury look of 2026 is authenticity — real texture, real emotion, real connection.”

A couple dressed in formal attire stands on a staircase. The man wears a tuxedo and bow tie, while the woman wears a long satin gown and opera gloves. They smile and look at each other in a candid, elegant moment.
Image credit: Joy Zamora

Identity-Driven Photography

There are a lot of photographers out there, and it is a very competitive space. Aftershoot and the photographers it spoke to believe that the most successful will be those best able to capture people as they truly are.

“Portraits aren’t just portraits anymore — they’re identity,” Kay continues. “Entrepreneurs, creators, and professionals want branding imagery that tells a story and defines their visual voice.”

A woman with curly hair and a floral crown closes her eyes, gently touching her face and chest. She is draped in sheer, white lace fabric against a dark background, creating an intimate, serene mood.
Image credit: Fran Ortiz

To that end, successful photographers have to find ways to connect with their clients and become collaborators in the creative process.

Image credits: Aftershoot. Individual photographers are credited in the captions.

