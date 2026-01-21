Lexar’s TouchLock Portable SSD Is All-In on Security

Lexar has announced the launch of its new TouchLock Portable SSD, introducing advanced NFC-based security and hardware encryption in an ultra-slim, MagSafe-ready design built for modern mobile workflows.

Alongside the new drive, Lexar is also spotlighting its Professional Go Portable SSD with Hub, reinforcing the company’s growing focus on secure, high-performance storage for creators, professionals, and enterprise users. The announcements mark Lexar’s first major product communications of its 30th anniversary year, underscoring the brand’s continued investment in innovation, data protection, and mobile-first design.

Bringing NFC Security to Mobile Storage

The Lexar TouchLock Portable SSD introduces a dual-layer security approach that combines 128-bit AES hardware encryption with one-touch near-field communication authentication. Rather than relying on traditional passwords, the drive requires successful NFC verification to unlock, ensuring that data remains inaccessible to unauthorized users. Once disconnected, the drive automatically locks, adding another layer of protection for mobile and on-the-go use.

Authentication can be handled directly on a smartphone, enabling fast, contact-free access without repeated password entry. The drive is recognized by a host device only after authentication, making it well-suited for professionals, enterprises, and users who regularly work with sensitive data in shared or public environments.

Ultra-Slim, MagSafe-Ready Design for Life on the Move

Designed with mobility in mind, the TouchLock Portable SSD features a compact, ultra-slim form factor with magnetic MagSafe compatibility, allowing it to attach securely to an iPhone during use. The drive weighs just 1.4 ounces (40 grams) and is built to withstand drops from up to 6.6 feet (two meters), balancing portability with durability.

Internally, Lexar employs a custom-developed controller designed to improve reliability while reducing power consumption and heat generation. This allows for stable, drop-free data transfers during extended use, particularly when working with large photo and video files in mobile workflows.

Performance reaches up to 450MB/s read and 420MB/s write via a USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface. The TouchLock Portable SSD is available in 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities, and supports broad compatibility across Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS devices.

Automatic Backup and App Integration

The TouchLock Portable SSD integrates with the Lexar App, enabling automatic photo and video backups from both iOS and Android devices. The app supports iPhone Live Photos, operates offline, and does not collect user data, positioning the drive as a private, local alternative to cloud-based backup services.

This combination of secure hardware encryption and app-driven automation allows users to protect personal memories, work files, and sensitive data without relying on third-party servers or ongoing subscription fees.

Lexar Professional Go Portable SSD with Hub for Mobile Creators

Alongside the TouchLock launch, Lexar is also highlighting the Lexar Professional Go Portable SSD with Hub as a key product within its mobile-creation ecosystem. While not a new release, the Go Portable SSD remains a central solution for iPhone-based cinematography and video workflows and is being made available for media review.

Roughly the size of a thumb and matching the thickness of recent iPhone Pro models, the Go Portable SSD offers 1TB or 2TB of storage in an ultra-compact design. It supports direct external recording of Apple ProRes video when connected to iPhone 15 Pro and newer smartphones.

The drive delivers up to 1,050MB/s read and up to 1,000MB/s write via a USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface, supporting smooth 4K at 60 frames per second recording and fast file transfers. A reinforced USB Type-C connector with increased plugging force ensures a stable, wobble-free connection during handheld shooting.

What differentiates the Professional Go solution is its integrated hub design. While recording ProRes video typically occupies the iPhone’s USB-C port, the included hub expands connectivity with multiple USB Type-C ports, allowing creators to connect microphones, lighting, power sources, gimbals, and cages simultaneously. This approach enables flexible, cable-free setups that adapt quickly to changing production needs.

Built for demanding environments, the Go Portable SSD features IP65-rated dust- and water-resistance and operates across a wide temperature range. The full kit includes adapters, cables, protective accessories, and storage solutions, making it a ready-to-use package for mobile professionals and creators.

Pricing and Availability

The Lexar TouchLock Portable SSD is available now, priced at $85 for the 512GB version and $140 for the 1TB model via Amazon. The Lexar Professional Go Portable SSD with Hub is also available, priced at $200 for the 1TB version and $299 for the 2TB model.

Image credits: Lexar