Photographer Captures People With Their Cars in Stark Portraits

A photographer used a large white background to isolate people and their cars for a project he calls Homo Mobilis.

Photographer Martin Roemers’ epic work took him all over the world, and he has now released the project in book form.

“In Homo Mobilis, I take the vehicle as a way to look at our society today,” Roemers explains.

“The mass motorisation of the 20th century has changed the world dramatically. In recent decades, there has been a shift in thinking about transportation and the era of the polluting combustion engine is coming to an end. The ‘machine age’ is giving way to a new era of mobility.”

It is against this backdrop that Roemers explores the intricate relationship between humans and their vehicles, examining how mobility, as a cornerstone of modernity, shapes identities and societies.

“This has resulted in a typology of vehicles with their drivers against a stark white background. This deliberate removal from their usual context invites viewers to contemplate the deeper narratives that these vehicles carry,” Roemers says.

“Vehicles are more than mere modes of transportation; they are powerful symbols of status, culture, and personal identity. A vehicle can be merely functional for some but for others it so much more: it becomes a crucial part of who they are.”

The photographer says that by isolating these subjects in a neutral space, he aims to “stimulate the viewer to realize that they assign an identity and a certain kind of status to the person in the image based on their vehicle.”

“This project does not only look at the self-identification of the subjects but rather focuses on the observer’s interpretation,” he continues. “The symbiotic relationship between individuals and their vehicles often reflects broader societal dynamics — whether in Europe or North America, Africa or Asia — such as environmental issues, gender or class identity. Through this work, I hope to evoke reflection on our reliance on vehicles and how they have come to be linked to our own and others’ identities.”

Homo Mobilis is published by Lannoo Publishers.

Image credits: Photographs by Martin Roemers