ON1 Is Giving Away Effects 2025, No Strings Attached

Until January 12, ON1 is giving away its Effects 2025 standalone software and plugin for free, with no strings attached. The company says the goal is to give photographers a chance to try the software firsthand without having to provide payment information or sign up for a long-term commitment.

ON1 Effects 2025 is one of the company’s photo editing software tools that is available for both Mac and PC. It can operate as a standalone tool or be integrated into other apps via a plugin. It ties into Photoshop, Lightroom Classic, Capture One, Affinity Photo, Apple Photos, and Corel PaintShop Pro (it is also fully integrated into ON1 Photo RAW 2026). A full list of system requirements can be found on ON1’s website.

The software includes hundreds of presets, filters, LUTs, textures, and borders that can be stacked or blended together through an interface that ON1 says is super simple (no layers) and won’t require a user to learn complicated workflows.

Effects 2025 also includes AI-powered depth masks, color filter operations, generative erase and crop tools, and automatic “distraction removal” tools for getting rid of visual clutter such as dust and power lines.

Since it’s a standalone software, once it is downloaded, the user owns it forever. The software can be installed on up to two computers at a time. The only thing ON1 requires in order to claim the free download is a name, zip code, and email address.

“By giving away ON1 Effects (temporarily), we’re lowering the barrier for new photographers to experience ON1 software firsthand, without asking for a credit card or long-term commitment. This provides an upgrade path to other ON1 apps, such as Photo RAW or a newer version of Effects when it becomes available,” Kahlie Wright Marketing Manager at ON1 tells PetaPixel.

ON1 Effects 2025 usually costs $70, but the company is offering it to photographers completely free until January 12, with the choice to use it as a standalone software or a plugin — whatever the photographer wants.

“Claim your copy of ON1 Effects 2025 by January 12th and own the software outright – no subscription required,” ON1 says on its website.

Image credits: ON1