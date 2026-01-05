Creators Coalition Will Face Down the Threat From Generative AI

A group of 18 film, television, and media professionals has formed the Creators Coalition on AI, an industry-backed effort aimed at shaping how AI is adopted in Hollywood.

The coalition, known as CCAI, launched with more than 500 signatories spanning actors, writers, directors, producers, executives, and below-the-line workers. Famous names include actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt, director Daniel Kwan, and actress Natasha Lyonne. Organizers describe it as the first coordinated, cross-disciplinary initiative of its kind focused specifically on AI.

“We’re all frankly facing the same threat, not from generative AI as a technology, but from the unethical business practices a lot of the big AI companies are guilty of,” actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt said in a video on X posted last month.

“The idea is that through public pressure, through collective action, through potentially litigation and eventually legislation, creators actually have a lot of power if we come together.”

CCAI positions itself as an advisory body intended to serve as “a central coordinating hub to upgrade our industry’s systems and institutions.” Its stated goal is to help establish shared standards, definitions, and best practices, along with ethical and artistic protections, around the use of AI in entertainment.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the group’s framework is built around four priorities: transparency, consent, and compensation for data and content; job protection and transition planning; safeguards against misuse and deepfakes; and preserving human authorship in the creative process.

In its public call to action, the coalition stresses that it is not opposing AI outright. “This is not a dividing line between the tech industry and the entertainment industry, nor a line between labor and corporations,” a statement on the CCAI website reads. “Instead, we are drawing a line between those who want to do this fast and those who want to do this right.”

It comes amid heightened tensions between Hollywood and the AI industry. When OpenAI released its AI video generator Sora 2, the Motion Picture Association demanded the Sam Altman-led company curb copyrighted films and characters.

But just a couple of months later, Disney signed a deal with OpenAI to allow its iconic characters to be generated on Sora — part of a $1 billion investment deal.

