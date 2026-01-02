Stunning Photos Capture Martian Moon Hovering Above the Red Planet’s Surface

Newly-released photos by the European Space Agency have captured the oddly-shaped Martian moon of Phobos flying above a dust storm raging below on the Red Planet.

If Phobos looks close to the surface in the photos and videos, that’s because it is. At 3,700 miles (6,000 kilometers), Phobos orbits closer to its planet than any other known moon. It completes an orbit of Mars in just seven hours and 39 minutes, much faster than the Red Planet rotates.

EarthSky reports that the new images of Phobos were taken in June and released in December. But the images you see on this page aren’t how they came out of the Mars Express, the orbiter that took the photos.

They were processed by Andrea Luck, who is highly respected in astronomy for his unique image processing of celestial images. Luck shared them to his Flickr page, where as well as Phobos, you can also see three volcanoes that sit on the Tharsis plateau region of Mars: Ascraeus Mons, Pavonis Mons, and Arsia Mons.

In a video shared by Luck, Phobos can be seen drifting above Pavonis Mons as a dust storm rages on its slopes. Pavonis Mons is part of Valles Marineris, a 2,000-mile-long, 300-mile-wide, and five-mile-deep canyon dubbed ‘the Grand Canyon of Mars.’ Although that doesn’t do it justice since it is many times bigger than the Grand Canyon in Arizona.

Luck also shared a high-resolution, zoomable version of the image here on the website Easy Zoom.

Earlier this week, NASA’s Curiosity Rover, which roams the surface of Mars, sent back a postcard panorama that blended the day and night.

Image credits: SA/DLR/FUBerlin/AndreaLuck CC