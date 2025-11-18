Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2025 Winners Showcase Wonderful Wildlife

The Nature inFocus Photography Awards winners have been announced. Over 1,250 photographers from nearly 40 countries entered nearly 16,000 images this year, competing across eight categories.

Winning images this year include a dramatic portrait of an Arctic wolf encounter with a herd of muskox, a lounging chimpanzee, a group of feeding flamingoes, a poignant portrait of a leopard amidst litter and garbage, and much more.

Varma adds that the Nature inFocus Photography Awards, which started primarily as a competition among photographers in India, has grown considerably and become an international affair. The contest celebrates photographers who document natural history moment and highlight conservation issues.

“What began as a national platform has evolved into a diverse international community of photographers,” says Rohit Varma, co-founder of Nature inFocus. “Every year, the submissions reveal fresh perspectives on the natural world and shed light on urgent conservation challenges. The growing number of participants and the expanding geographical reach reflect just how global this platform has become.”

Category Winners

The Nature inFocus Awards 2025 features eight categories: Animal Behavior, Animal Portraits, Coexistence (a new category this year), Conservation, Creative Nature, Wildscape and Animals in Their Habitat, Young Photographer (17 Years Old and Younger), and Portfolio. The winners and runners-up for each category are featured below, except for the Portfolio category, which features only the winner.

Animal Behavior

Animal Portraits

Coexistence

Ramki Sreenivasan Conservation Photography Award

Creative Nature

Wildscape and Animals in Their Habitat

Young Photographer

Portfolio

Alongside these winning photos, the six-person jury also selected Special Mentions, all of which can be seen on Nature inFocus’ website.

Image credits: Nature inFocus Awards. Individual photographers are credited in the captions.