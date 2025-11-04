Photographer Sues University Coffee Shop Over Blueberry Muffin Image

A professional photographer is taking legal action against a university coffee shop, alleging that it used her photo of a blueberry muffin without permission.

As well as a photographer, Meggan Hill is a “classically-trained chef and professional writer.” She has a large online presence where she goes by “culinaryhill.” Rice Coffeehouse is the student-run coffee shop of Rice University in Houston, Texas. Hill filed the complaint in Houston’s federal district court, accusing the coffee shop of violating her exclusive rights under the Copyright Act.

According to a report in the Rice Thresher, the official campus newspaper of Rice University which has viewed the court documents, Hill alleges that Rice Coffehouse took her blueberry muffin photo from the internet to advertise on its Instagram page and website.

The blueberry muffin recipe is published on Hill’s website, along with her photos. She writes that she has perfected a “classic blueberry muffin recipe.”

Hill says she twice tried to contact the university about the alleged infringement but didn’t get a response. Accusing the university of “failing to respond to any communications,” the photographer says she first discovered the offending image on January 7 this year — roughly a year after she registered it with the Copyright Office. Hill says she contacted Rice University on January 29 and then later on February 28.

The Rice Thresher notes that Rice University has 21 days to respond to the federal civil lawsuit. The university was served a copy of the complaint, but has the option to move for a dismissal if it believes Hill doesn’t have a case. Federal civil lawsuits are often resolved before a trial.

Hill is seeking damages and any profits generated from the image. PetaPixel has reached out to both parties and will update this article if and when a response is received.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.