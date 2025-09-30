The 2025 Astrophotography Prize Explores the Wonders of Deep Space

The 2025 Astrophotography Prize has revealed its field of winners, a competition dedicated to the “education and the continual improvement of astrophotography.”

Entries were scored out of 100 by three specialist astrophotographers across four categories: Deep Space, Solar System, Remote Imaging, and Astro Landscape. The top 25 in each category were then debated and re-scored in a live public finale.

“This transparent process offers unmatched insight into the secrets behind award-winning composition, technical excellence, and creative impact, inspiring participants and viewers alike,” the competition’s organizers say.

Ani Shastri of the United States was named Photographer of the Year for Deep Field Squid Nebula (Ou4), a breathtaking image of a nebula six times the size of the full Moon. Captured over 51 hours at Sierra Remote Observatories in California with a PlaneWave CDK350 and ZWO ASI6200MM camera, the photograph captivated the judges for its scale and precision.

Alessandro Ravegnin of Italy received the Celestron Prize and the Solar System award for Magnetic Shadow, a high-resolution image of sunspot group AR370 taken with a Celestron C11HD Edge at 0.5 arcsecond resolution.

Overall, there were 545 entries from 155 photographers, representing 35 countries from across six continents. Head to the Astrophotography Prize website for more details and information on next year’s competition.