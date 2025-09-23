The Runners and Riders of Fat Bear Week in Photos

Fat Bear Week comes around each year and the unusual competition has turned into a global event with fans across the United States and beyond voting for their favorite massive mammal.

But to fuel the excitement, images must be taken of the bears who have been gorging on salmon all summer long to fatten up for the hibernation period over winter.

The Katmai National Park and Preserve, which operates the Fat Bear Week, uses live webcams to monitor the bears but also uses photographs taken by rangers and publishes them on Flickr. PetaPixel has rounded up a selection of the 2025 bears below.

The bears can put on as much as 700 pounds over the summer months, meaning that some weight close to 1,400 pounds.

Fat Bear Week was started in 2014 by naturalist and former Katmai park ranger Mike Fitz, who noticed livecam viewers getting excited by how much weight the bears put on from June to September.

“It’s a really great way to kind of showcase these bears that we have in southwest Alaska,” Sarah Bruce, a Katmai National Park and Preserve ranger, tells CBS News. “It’s very difficult to get to, so the cameras and Fat Bear Week make this park more accessible for folks who are unable to visit.”

The Fat Bear Week vote begins today (September 23), and people can vote online until September 30