Solora Brings AI-Powered Astro Planning to iPhones with Major Update

Solora has released a major iOS 26 update that brings AI-powered forecasts, system-level alarms, and a redesigned interface to its all-in-one astronomical planning app.

Solora, a photography-focused sky and astronomical planning app, has released a major update alongside iOS 26. The new version introduces AI-powered summaries, system-level alarms, and deeper integration with Apple’s latest frameworks, while refining the existing forecasting and visualization tools that have made it a staple for photographers, stargazers, and outdoor enthusiasts.

A Comprehensive Sky Planning Tool

Solora is an all-in-one weather and sky planner, offering data that helps photographers and stargazers prepare for precise natural moments. The app provides complete forecasts for clouds, rain, wind, visibility, and temperature, with coverage for any location worldwide. Personalized summaries highlight sunrise and sunset quality, along with night-sky visibility ratings, enabling users to plan their outings in advance with confidence.

For those working in the field, Solora goes beyond traditional weather data by tracking the position of the Sun, Moon, and Milky Way in augmented reality, giving photographers a way to visualize alignments and compositions before a shoot. Lunar cycles are tracked with precision, showing rise and set times, illumination levels, and upcoming phases. Upcoming astronomical events such as eclipses, meteor showers, supermoons, and planetary alignments are all included in the app’s event calendar, ensuring users stay informed about what’s happening in the sky.

What’s New in iOS 26

The latest update delivers a redesigned interface built with iOS 26’s new Liquid Glass design language. The transparent elements, smooth transitions, and fluid animations are intended to improve clarity and create a more immersive experience when viewing sky and weather data.

Apple Intelligence integration adds AI-generated summaries that adapt to user behavior. By analyzing personal shooting patterns on-device, the app generates customized forecasts and recommendations, suggesting optimal times and conditions for capturing the light or astronomical events that matter most to each user.

Integration with iOS 26’s AlarmKit framework introduces system-level notifications that override silent mode and Focus settings. Users can schedule alarms for sunrise, sunset, moonrise, and moonset, receiving full-screen alerts designed to prevent missed opportunities during time-sensitive moments.

Expanded App Intents and widget capabilities further streamline Solora’s role in daily workflows. Real-time data can now be surfaced directly on the Lock Screen, accessed through Siri, or displayed as Live Activities that update continuously throughout a session.

Why It Matters for Photographers

For photographers, Solora’s value lies in its ability to anticipate and frame fleeting moments of light and celestial movement. Its algorithm predicts sunrise and sunset quality, helping photographers plan golden hour shoots, while its astronomical tracking ensures visibility forecasts for the Milky Way and lunar cycles are accurate to the minute.

Beyond timing, the app issues smart alerts for golden hour, moonrise and moonset, daily summaries, nearby sky conditions, and even marine data for those working in coastal environments. Tide charts and wave conditions are included to assist with seascape photography and water-based planning. For those traveling or scouting locations, Solora offers unlimited saved spots, with the ability to quickly switch and compare forecasts across different regions of the world.

Widgets and Apple Watch support provide another layer of convenience, ensuring that alerts and key data are accessible at a glance from the wrist, Home Screen, or Lock Screen. By blending comprehensive forecasting with multiple access points, Solora seeks to make planning both more reliable and more efficient.

With the release of its iOS 26 update, Solora positions itself not only as a stargazing companion but also as a professional planning tool for photographers who depend on precise timing and environmental awareness. By combining Apple Intelligence-powered forecasts, advanced system integration, and a redesigned interface, the app reflects the growing demand for software that bridges weather data, astronomy, and creative workflows. For both casual observers and professionals, the update underscores Solora’s ambition to remain at the center of astronomical and photographic planning.

Pricing & Availability

The updated version of Solora is available now on the App Store for devices running iOS 26. The app is offered as a free download with core features, while advanced forecasting tools and professional planning options are available through an optional subscription. Pricing tiers start at $4.99 per month or $39.99 per year, with a free trial available for new users.

Image credits: Solora