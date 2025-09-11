Why Did People Take Selfies During 9/11?

Matt Growcoot

Two photos side by side show people in the foreground with smoke billowing from the World Trade Center towers in the background during the September 11 attacks in New York City.

Amid the horror that unfolded in New York 24 years ago today, dumbfounded people on the ground reacted in different ways. Some fled, some went toward the World Trade Center, some took photos.

The ethics of photography and 9/11 have been much debated. Some newspaper readers reacted with disgust to the publication of Richard Drew’s photograph, The Falling Man. Charging The New York Times that a man’s death was being exploited, his privacy invaded, and his dignity stripped.

Then there is Thomas Hoepker’s photo taken in Brooklyn, showing five young New Yorkers seemingly indifferent to the horror taking place on the other side of the East River. There has been much debate over that photo, with one of the five friends later insisting that Hoepker had misrepresented them.

A person stands on a construction site with the New York City skyline behind them. Smoke billows from the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center, partially obscured by haze. Several portable toilets and equipment are visible.

Three people pose for a photo in front of the New York City skyline as smoke billows from the upper floors of one of the Twin Towers during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

A man in a dress shirt and tie stands outdoors with a serious expression. Behind him, large clouds of smoke rise around tall buildings on a clear day.

A young child stands smiling in the foreground with binoculars around their neck. In the background, smoke billows from the World Trade Center towers in New York City, as people walk and look toward the scene.

Recently, the popular Instagram page ‘Hidden NY’ shared a series of images showing people on the ground happily posing in front of the burning Twin Towers.

“During 9/11, many people took photos without fully grasping the scale of what was happening,” the Instagram page writes.

“Some were already taking casual pictures when the first tower was hit, assuming it was an accident, not an attack. Others acted out of shock or instinct, trying to document the moment as it unfolded. The result was a surreal mix of normalcy and disaster — images of people smiling with the burning towers behind them.”

A man and woman pose and smile on a rooftop in front of the New York City skyline as smoke billows from the upper floors of both Twin Towers of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

A young man stands in the foreground while thick smoke billows from the World Trade Center towers in the background against a clear blue sky.

Three people stand on a rooftop, two pointing towards the distant World Trade Center towers with smoke billowing from one tower, during the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York City.

A boy stands in front of a fence with a city skyline behind him, where large clouds of smoke rise from buildings in the background under a clear blue sky.

In September 2001, phone cameras were not commonplace, but digital cameras had started to become popular and people on vacation would often take disposable film cameras with them.

While the exact story behind many of these photos is unknown, it is obvious that at least some of them show tourists unsure of what is happening, but were there sightseeing anyway.

A lot of the pictures are taken between the first plane and the second plane’s impact. Before the second plane hit, it was not clear what was happening. Many people didn’t even know that it was a plane that had caused the fire at the North Tower, and didn’t know that it was intentional. Of course, that changed when the second plane hit.

Two construction workers stand on a rooftop with the New York City skyline behind them; smoke billows from the Twin Towers during the September 11 attacks.

A woman stands outdoors smiling, with greenery around her. In the background, large dark smoke rises from a tall building in a distant city skyline under a clear blue sky.

A man with curly hair stands in the foreground with his arms crossed, while people look on behind him. Smoke rises from the Twin Towers in the background during the September 11 attacks.
This photo is of professional skateboarder Jason Dill.

“You had to be there to understand this. It was surreal. No one knew what to do. No judgment,” writes one Instagram user about the photos. However, many disagree, saying those in the photos should have known the severity and been more respectful.

