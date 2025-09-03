DxOMark Teams With Tecno to Launch World’s First Automated Imaging Lab

A robotic arm holds a camera aimed at a test board with various art supplies, brushes, color swatches, and photos, used for testing camera quality.

Tecno and DxOMark have launched the world’s first fully automated AI imaging lab, bringing faster, more precise, and inclusive smartphone camera testing.

Tecno, a global AI-driven technology brand, and imaging authority DxOMark unveiled the Tecno DxOMark Joint Imaging Laboratory in Chongqing, marking the world’s first fully automated imaging lab for smartphones that harnesses artificial intelligence (AI). The lab is designed to set new scientific benchmarks for smartphone imaging while accelerating the global adoption of standardized, inclusive, and precise camera testing through automation.

Two men shaking hands and smiling at an event, standing in front of a podium and a backdrop that reads “TECNO DXOMARK Joint Imaging Laboratory Inauguration Ceremony.”.

Pioneering Automation in Imaging

The laboratory is the first to implement DxOMark’s Camera V6 testing automated lab solutions. Robotic systems handle micron-level positioning, chart switching, and AI-controlled environmental simulation, executing complete testing workflows from calibration to final reporting without human intervention. The integration of this automation sets new standards for testing efficiency, consistency, and objectivity in smartphone imaging.

“The Tecno DxOMark Joint Imaging Laboratory illustrates our shared ambition to lead the way for imaging innovation and smartphone performance reaching even greater heights. By combining our scientific expertise with advanced automated lab capabilities, we provide Tecno with a fully automated laboratory that delivers efficiency, precision, and comprehensive evaluations at the core of their development process,” says Frédéric Guichard, CEO of DxOMark.

A smartphone mounted on a stabilizer captures a vibrant, colorful image of photos, art, and pencils. The TECNO logo appears in the top left corner.

What This Could Mean for Smartphone Photography

Tecno’s new lab could help smartphone makers develop cameras that are more reliable, inclusive, and professional. Automated AI testing ensures accurate colors, realistic skin tones, and optimized exposure across a diverse range of lighting conditions. Photographers and creators may see better results straight out of the camera, while regional algorithm tweaks help images look their best worldwide.

Beyond color and exposure, the lab’s precision automation supports consistent texture reproduction and noise reduction, helping low-light and night photography perform closer to professional standards. This consistency allows creators to trust their smartphone as a dependable tool for content creation, reducing the need for extensive editing after capture.

The lab’s inclusive imaging approach also has implications for portrait photography, as calibrating for a full spectrum of skin tones enables smartphones to produce more natural and authentic portraits for users worldwide, addressing a long-standing challenge in mobile photography.

Finally, the facility’s speed and efficiency in testing accelerate the development of new camera algorithms, meaning consumers can expect faster innovation cycles and more rapid adoption of advanced features, such as HDR, AI scene recognition, and low-light enhancements. For professional and hobbyist photographers alike, this could translate into smartphones that are more capable and versatile, able to capture high-quality images in a wider range of conditions.

A smartphone mounted on a tripod captures a photo of a person standing in a studio setup with lighting and test charts; the phone screen shows the subject in focus. "TECNO | DXOMARK" logo is visible in the top left corner.

A black sign features the logos "TECNO" and "DXOMARK" at the top, a stylized circular graphic in the center, and the text "TECNO | DXOMARK Joint Imaging Laboratory" at the bottom.

A smartphone mounted inside a transparent, high-tech testing rig with blue heat sinks, labeled "TECNO" in the top left corner. The setup appears to be in a laboratory environment.

Fanyi Zhou, Head of Tecno’s Imaging Quality Lab, emphasized the significance of the partnership:

“As the world’s first fully automated lab implementing the Camera V6 standard, this partnership fundamentally transforms objective imaging evaluation. It dramatically accelerates our imaging innovation pipeline, enabling more authentic and inclusive experiences for global users.”

