DZOFilm’s Upgraded Vespid2 Cine Primes Are Even Faster

DZOFilm has released the Vespid2, a refreshed line of cinema prime lenses designed to deliver sharper image quality, reduced chromatic aberration in the center, and a more consistent bokeh across focal lengths, aiming to provide a refined yet accessible option for filmmakers.

Known for balancing portability, affordability, and performance, the Vespid primes quickly became a popular option for independent filmmakers and small production houses. With the Vespid2, reported by CineD, DZOFilm has refined the formula, offering lenses with sharper optical performance, near-zero chromatic aberration in the image center, and smoother, more consistent bokeh across the entire range.

The Vespid2 collection is available in six focal lengths: 18mm, 24mm, 35mm, 50mm, 85mm, and 105mm. Each lens opens to a bright T1.9 aperture and is matched in coatings and color temperature for consistency. Just as importantly, they share identical dimensions and weights, meaning lens changes can be done quickly without the need to rebalance a gimbal or reconfigure a rig. This level of uniformity is advantageous on fast-moving sets where every second counts.

Notable is the price, at just over $6,000 for a complete set, the Vespid2 kit costs less than a quarter of a single high-end Cooke S7/i prime lens, which retails around $25,000. This places the Vespid2 in a different pricing tier, offering access to full-frame cine primes for independent filmmakers, small studios, and production companies working within tighter budgets.

Refinements and Optical Upgrades

The Vespid2 series emphasizes optical precision. Each lens incorporates an aspherical element to help minimize distortion and aberrations, while upgrades to the glass deliver cleaner, sharper imagery across the frame. Aberration control has been significantly improved, particularly in the center, resulting in a more natural and realistic image. Minimal focus breathing makes them suitable for narrative filmmaking, where smooth rack focusing is essential. Additionally, the newly designed iris expands from T1.9 to T22, offering flexibility for both low-light capture and controlled studio lighting.

Another notable change is the redesigned focus mechanism. The Vespid2 lenses now feature a 300-degree focus rotation, compared to 270 degrees in the earlier generation. This provides operators with finer, more precise focus pulls, which can be especially useful when working with large-format sensors or shallow depth-of-field shots. The exterior housing also features an updated coating that enhances grip, reduces reflections, and ensures smoother operation in various lighting conditions.

Full-Frame Coverage and Compatibility

The Vespid2 lenses cover full-frame and large-format sensors, including VistaVision, making them compatible with a wide range of modern cinema cameras. The image circle measures 46.5 millimeters, ensuring complete coverage without vignetting. Each lens comes with an Arri PL mount, and interchangeable EF mounts are also available for greater flexibility. However, users should note that the Vespid2 series does not support DZOFilm’s Koop rear-mount filters, a limitation that may affect some existing workflows.

Metadata and Workflow Integration

The most significant addition in this generation is Cooke /i Technology. This system enables the real-time transmission of lens metadata, including focal length, aperture settings, and focus distance, directly to compatible cinema cameras from Arri, Blackmagic, and Sony. Metadata can be shared either through contacts on the lens mount or via a side-mounted LEMO connector, which also enables integration with wireless lens control systems. This feature is increasingly valuable in productions that rely on shot replication, post-production VFX, and virtual production environments, where precise metadata is essential for accurate compositing and digital effects.

Lightweight, Mobile Design

Despite the improvements, the Vespid2 primes remain true to their lightweight, compact design ethos. Each lens weighs between 1.8 pounds (0.8 kilograms) and 2.2 pounds (one kilogram). This makes them highly suitable for handheld work, drone cinematography, and gimbal setups, where weight savings can significantly improve handling and stability. All lenses feature a standard 80mm front diameter, consistent gear placement, and cine-style 0.8 MOD focus and aperture gears, ensuring compatibility with professional matte boxes and follow-focus systems.

The mechanical design emphasizes professional usability, featuring a consistent 80 millimeter front diameter across the set, cine-standard 0.8 MOD gears for both focus and aperture, and a redesigned 300-degree focus rotation for precise control. Optical refinements include an aspherical element for aberration control, minimal focus breathing, and low distortion, all while maintaining a neutral color profile. The series also integrates Cooke /i Technology, transmitting metadata such as focus distance, aperture, and focal length through either mount contacts or a side-mounted Lemo connector, making the Vespid2 primes ready for today’s VFX-heavy and virtual production workflows.

Maintaining the Vespid Legacy

Although the Vespid2 series introduces new features and refinements, it continues the design philosophy of the original Vespid lenses. The line maintains low distortion, reliable close-focus performance, smooth focus throws, and a neutral color rendering profile. For filmmakers already familiar with the Vespid look, the Vespid2 lenses preserve that aesthetic while offering the technical advancements demanded by modern cinema workflows.

Pricing and Availability

Each Vespid2 lens is available individually, with focal lengths priced between $1,199 and $1,299. A six-lens kit covering 18mm through 105mm retails for $6,289, and includes a hard case.

Image credits: DZOFilm, B&H