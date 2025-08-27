US Open Pushes Back Against Photographer Who Walked onto Tennis Court

After Selcuk Acar, the photographer at the center of this week’s US Open controversy, claimed that he was the “victim and totally innocent,” the United States Tennis Association (USTA) has refuted his argument.

On Monday evening, Acar, who works for the Turkish news agency Anadolu, was named as the photographer who walked onto the court during match point between Daniil Medvedev and Benjamin Bonzi after he spoke to the Daily Mail.

“I didn’t know and see if Medvedev saw me,” Acar said. “I’m not a photojournalist that can make such a mistake. I’m a victim and totally innocent. This incident has already turned into a lynching, and although I’m innocent, I’ve suffered greatly.”

But after Acar made those comments, the USTA pushed back on the photographer’s assertions, insisting that security had told him to stay in place.

“The photographer disregarded these instructions and improperly entered the court between serves on match point,” a statement reads.

“The Chair Umpire also instructed the photographer to immediately sit down, and these instructions were also disregarded. The photographer’s credential was revoked for the 2025 US Open.”

INSANE scenes in the Medvedev & Bonzi match at US Open A cameraman was trying to leave after Bonzi missed his 1st serve. The umpire gave Bonzi a 1st serve. Daniil: “Are you a man? Are you a man? why are you shaking? What’s wrong huh? Guys he wants to leave. He gets paid by… pic.twitter.com/nzlqgoWxre — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 25, 2025

PetaPixel understands that photographers are usually held at the entrance Acar appeared from while the game is active.

Most US Open-accredited photographers know the rules around entering and exiting the court, so it seems that Acar was either unaware of the rule or deliberately ignored it.

Acar’s appearance on the court sparked pandemonium. Bonzi had just missed his first serve while on match point when the photographer jogged slowly from the corner of the court so he could be in the center, opposite the umpire. There were reports that he did so to get a clear shot of Bonzi celebrating his win.

“Not now, get off the court, please,” chair umpire Greg Allensworth said into his mic as Acar entered. “Ladies and gentlemen, because of the delay caused by an outside interference, first serve has been granted.”

After handing Bonzi back his first serve, a call which essentially gave Bonzi three attempts at winning the match, Medvedev sprinted over to the umpire to protest the call while also encouraging the crowd to boo and jeer. He accused the umpire of wanting to go home early. “He gets paid by the match, not by the hour,” Medvedev shouted into a broadcast camera.

Medvedev then continued to rile up the crowd, causing a delay of six minutes on match point. It went on so long that Medvedev eventually asked the crowd to calm down, despite inflaming the situation initially.

During the furore, Acar was escorted out of the arena. A Reuters photographer captured the moment he was ushered out.

When play finally got underway again, with the crowd still clamoring, Bonzi failed to capitalize on match point as Medvedev saved it and won the set. However, the world number 13 would ultimately lose out to Bonzi which sparked a further meltdown from him at the end of the game as he smashed his racket on the floor.

Daniil Medvedev looking totally distraught after his loss to Bonzi at the U.S. open. He’s smashing his racquet and just sitting on the court. Brutal loss to swallow. pic.twitter.com/CYvceKNR2M — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 25, 2025

Afterward, Medvedev said he didn’t blame the photographer for what happened, reserving his ire for the umpire.

“I was not upset with the photographer. I was upset with the decision,” Medvedev says, per AP. “The delay from the photographer was probably four seconds and a half. I’m not sure it’s enough for a (first) serve.”