Ulanzi’s $40 Tripod and Selfie Stick Combo Automatically Tracks You

Two images: On the left, a smiling young woman skateboards outdoors while being filmed on a smartphone. On the right, she waves at the camera, posing on a beach beside a tripod, a hat, and a woven bag.

Ulanzi announced the TT23, a new $40 tripod that can also transform into an auto-tracking selfie stick.

In today’s fast-paced world of content creation, having the right tools to capture smooth, professional-quality video is crucial. The new Ulanzi TT23 64″ Auto Face Tracking Tripod offers an innovative solution for creators who need reliable, hands-free tracking for smartphones, cameras, and GoPros. With features such as 360° movement tracking, AI-based face recognition, and gesture controls, this tripod aims to address common challenges faced by vloggers, streamers, and anyone in need of dynamic, on-the-go filming.

A woman in a white top smiles while running outdoors, recorded by a smartphone mounted on a tripod with 360° auto-tracking, against a clear blue sky. Text above highlights the product's tracking features.

Key Features: AI-Powered Tracking

The AI “Cloud Eye Chip” embedded in the TT23 is one of its most impressive features. This new-generation technology offers minimal sensitivity delay, ensuring that the tripod locks onto the subject quickly and accurately. Whether recording a fast-paced dance sequence, an outdoor vlog, or a family event, the tripod promises to keep the subject in focus without any visible shake or disruption. Ulanzi also claims the tripod’s machine learning algorithm can predict a subject’s movement.

The 360° smart follow-up function is equally notable. Unlike traditional tripods that have a fixed tracking range, this feature allows the tripod to follow movement from any angle, ensuring smooth, steady footage in all situations. This makes it ideal for users who require a more fluid, natural filming experience, especially when on the move.

A camera with AI tracking technology shows a glowing AI chip and blue digital effects, emphasizing its ability to keep subjects in focus automatically. Text highlights the TT23’s advanced AI tracking for sharp results.

A close-up view of a tripod’s quad-leg support structure, highlighting its reinforced dual-frame design beneath bold text about rock-solid stability. An arrow and text indicate where to "Click to Open.

A young woman poses and waves in front of a phone on a tripod, which is recording her. The background is slightly blurred as someone walks by, illustrating smart tracking technology. Text promotes the TT23’s obstacle-tracking feature.

Gesture Control: A Truly Hands-Free Experience

The gesture remote control is another standout aspect of the TT23. By simply holding or making specific hand gestures, users can activate the tracking, switch targets, or pause the recording without needing to touch the tripod or camera. For instance, holding the “OK” gesture for 2 seconds activates the tracking, while holding a “stop” gesture stops it. This intuitive interface makes it easy for content creators to focus on their subjects and stay engaged with the camera, without worrying about manually adjusting the setup.

Compatibility

The TT23 isn’t limited to just smartphones. With a 1/4-inch interface, it’s compatible with a range of devices, from action cameras and mirrorless cameras to GoPros and external lights. This versatility allows users to adapt the tripod to different setups, making it a valuable tool for various types of content creation.

Moreover, the tripod can be used in different orientations. If users want to switch to a vertical shot for social media platforms like Instagram or TikTok, they can easily adjust the position and lock it in place. The tripod can also be used on a desk for video calls and streaming.

“Equipped with a 360° rotating gimbal, 270° tilt adjustment, and a 360° balancing handle, this tripod supports multi-directional movement. Whether shooting low-angle, high-angle, or panoramic scenes, it adapts to your needs with ease for any scenario,” Ulanzi says.

Constructed from a combination of ABS and aluminum alloy, the tripod is lightweight but robust enough to support up to one kilogram (1.6 pounds) of equipment, so it’s only suitable for lightweight cameras.

A smartphone is propped up on a wooden table with a black stand, while a person holding a mug sits in the background out of focus.

A person holds a remote control facing a smartphone mounted on a 163cm tall tripod in a living room with a beige sofa in the background.

A black extendable tripod and selfie stick with a phone holder, shown fully extended, partially extended with legs open, and folded for storage. The brand name "Ulanzi" is visible on the handle.

A black Ulanzi tripod and selfie stick combo is shown with blue arrows indicating its adjustable and rotating joints, demonstrating its flexible design for various shooting angles.

Pricing and Availability

The budget-friendly Ulanzi TT23 64″ Auto Face Tracking Tripod is available now for $40.

Buy the Ulanzi TT23 64 new on Amazon.com

Image credits: Ulanzi

