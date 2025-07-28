This Photographer Shot the Same Tree for 10 Years

Yvan Bédard has been photographing the same elm tree for over 10 years, capturing it through the wind, the rain, the morning fog, and the fall; beneath the northern lights and under a solar eclipse.

Bédard tells PetaPixel that the very first photo of the elm was in September 2014, when he captured it silhouetted in front of a rising super Moon.

“Trees and rocks are my favourite topics for landscape photography, as I see them as symbols of human life duration vs eternity,” he says. “Furthermore, elms are becoming rare because of the Dutch elm disease. Having a threatened tree next to an everlasting astronomical body conveyed additional meaning to this nature photography.”

The elm tree is located near where he lives in Neuville, Canada, just four kilometers (2.4 miles) from his house. Bédard says he’s drawn to the tree because it “appears lonely” and can be framed by other trees.

“In the following years, I went back to this tree to make other photographs because I liked its direction towards the rising Sun and weather conditions such as morning fog,” he explains. “After a few years, I thought about the possibility of making a series, using this elm as a witness of local natural events.”

Bédard had to think about which natural events he could capture with the elm in situ. It meant he had to identify the best moment to capture an astronomical or meteorological event, such as a passing comet or the Belt of Venus phenomenon.

“The most challenging shot was that of the partial solar eclipse of June 10, 2021,” Bédard adds. “The eclipse started after sunrise and was at its maximum around 8 AM. The problem was the presence of small bands of clouds. Contrast changed continuously. Sometimes the Sun would be completely hidden, sometimes very little. Most photos made that morning were unusable.”

Bédard ended the project on May 11, 2024, when the aurora borealis shone above the tree; a photo he had been “waiting for years” to capture. “Aurora borealis is not frequent in my village, near Quebec City, in Canada. When they happen, they are rather weak or often behind clouds.”

Professional photographer Bédard typically exhibits in art galleries around the world, but his exhibition Ten Years in the Life of a Tree in Neuville was shown locally for obvious reasons.

“I wanted to share local wonders that often go unnoticed to awaken the consciousness of our surroundings,” he says. “And I wanted to provide an opportunity for school children visiting the local library to discover and learn about these phenomena.”

Bédard, a retired Emeritus Professor at Laval University, added basic explanations of the natural phenomena occurring in his pictures and says it triggered fantastic reactions in people who did not know such things could happen in Neuville.

“The person in charge of the library told me that a child was very proud to tell her that he saw THE REAL TREE that appeared in the photographs,” says Bédard. “I am very proud of such a contribution to increase the awareness of my fellow citizens and children regarding natural phenomena they did not necessarily know.”

More of Bédard’s work can be found on his website, Instagram, and Facebook.

Image credits: Photographs by Yvan Bédard.