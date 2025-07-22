Blair Bunting’s U-2 Photo Shoot Won CommArts 2025, So He Sent the Award Back to Space

Winning the Communication Arts Photography Annual is never a solo achievement. The truth is, behind every great image stands a community; mentors who took the time to teach, assistants who stepped in when it mattered most, and a crew that believed in the vision. A photographer’s journey is built on the shoulders of many, and this year’s honor means more to me than ever before.

Editor’s Note: In the summer of 2023, just after Chris Niccolls and Jordan Drake joined PetaPixel, the team was invited to document a photo shoot that had been planned for the better part of eight years. Photographer Blair Bunting would fly high in a U-2 Dragon Lady, the first time any professional photographer would go to the edge of space for a plane-to-plane photo shoot of these spectacular spy planes. This month, the 2025 Communication Arts Photography Annual — one of the most prestigious awards in commercial photography — announced its winners, and the U-2 series took top honors. The video above is a full documentary of what happened and a detailed article about the experience can be read here.

This victory isn’t just about creating a photograph. It’s about surviving the moment that made it possible. To capture this image, I had to trust not only my crew, but an extraordinary group of men and women whose mission was to keep me alive.

I didn’t truly understand what it meant to depend on others until I found myself being strapped into a pressure suit, preparing to fly to the edge of space. Watching the meticulous effort each person gave to ensure my survival was one of the most humbling experiences of my life. In that moment, it became clear—accepting this award alone wouldn’t honor the sacrifice, sweat, and commitment poured into that flight by so many.

After I landed, I stood at the pilot bar inside the 99th Reconnaissance Squadron. A U-2 pilot approached me, and we talked about what the project represented. We agreed—it should never be about one individual. It was about a team, a program, and a shared purpose.

On a U-2 helmet, there’s a radiation shield that flips down over the faceplate. With it raised, you can see the person inside—human, singular. But with it lowered, the figure becomes anonymous, symbolic of every pilot and technician, every soul who serves the mission. That anonymity spoke volumes to me. It’s not about me. It never was.

That’s why I sent the trophy back to Beale Air Force Base, where this journey began. A U-2 pilot — and a close friend — took it to the very altitudes where the photograph was made and accepted it on behalf of all of us.

I remain forever humbled. This award belongs not to one person, but to a community. Thank you to everyone who stood beside me—above the clouds and beyond.

About the author: Blair Bunting is a Phoenix commercial photographer. You can see more of his work on his website, blog, Facebook, and Instagram.