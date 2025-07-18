Mirage is the World’s First AI Video That Can Transform Live Footage in Real Time

Matt Growcoot
A split image shows a pixelated version of a green park with a stone bridge on the left, and a clear, detailed photo of the same park with trees, water, and city buildings on the right.
Users can add filters to footage that is being live streamed.

An AI startup has introduced what it says is the world’s first video-to-video model that can transform live footage in real time.

Mirage is made by startup Decart, and it is aiming to make a big splash in the live streaming industry by iterating on the booming AI video market led by Google’s Veo and OpenAI’s Sora.

This week, Decart launched the Mirage website and app, which lets users modify YouTube clips. The service offers default themes including “Comic Book”, “K-POP, “Egyptian Pyramids”, and “Steampunk.”

A bearded man with a scar on his forehead smiles next to a creature with large ears and a stern expression. A lit candle glows behind them. The words "TRY NOW decart.ai" are at the top of the image.
I tried out the free feature on the Decart website with the help of my dog.
A glowing, smiling man with illuminated lines on his face stands beside a small, dark creature with glowing red eyes, both surrounded by a fiery, orange-lit background.
Needless to say it is quite fun.

According to Decart, Mirage can operate at 20 frames per second at standard web resolution, with a processing delay of roughly 100 milliseconds per frame. If supported by sufficient hardware and cloud infrastructure, the system could enable new uses in live streaming, video conferencing, and other real-time applications. The company also plans to scale performance to support full HD and 4K resolution.

Wired notes that altering a live picture in real-time requires a lot of computational power. Decart optimized low-level code to maximize performance on Nvidia hardware, enabling Mirage to generate video at 20 frames per second with a resolution of 768×432 and a latency of 100 milliseconds per frame, which is sufficient for producing TikTok-quality content in real time.

Unlike previous image and video generation models that have struggled with instability and visual artifacts, Mirage generates each video frame sequentially. It conditions each frame on the preceding one and a user-provided text prompt that describes the desired visual style. This autoregressive approach is aimed at preserving motion consistency, an area where diffusion-based models have often encountered limitations.

“Content is no longer fixed but adaptive,” says Dean Leitersdorf, founder and CEO of Decart, per CTECH. He notes that Mirage may allow viewers to influence the appearance of video content as it plays, aligning with the company’s broader vision of making video a more interactive and customizable medium.

You can try Mirage right now by going to the Decart website.

,
, , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Mirage App is Ephemeral Photo Messaging from the Creators of Mobli
A split-screen image shows a man in two different settings. On the left, he's outdoors, next to a brick building, wearing a brown jacket, shirt, and pants. On the right, he's dressed in a tuxedo, indoors in a dark, ornate room with rain falling. The World’s First AI-Powered Movie Camera Transforms Filmed Footage
A helicopter fires at a speeding sports car on a desert terrain during sunset, causing sparks and explosions around the vehicle. The scene is intense, with dramatic lighting and a backdrop of mountains and a cloudy sky. YouTuber Arrested for Filming Video of Lamborghini Shot at With Fireworks
Logos of Adobe and Synthesia. Adobe's logo is red with stylized 'A' and 'Adobe' text. Synthesia's logo features a blue abstract symbol and the word 'synthesia' in black. A plus sign between the logos indicates collaboration. White background. Adobe Invests in AI Clone Startup Synthesia
Discussion