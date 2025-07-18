Mirage is the World’s First AI Video That Can Transform Live Footage in Real Time

An AI startup has introduced what it says is the world’s first video-to-video model that can transform live footage in real time.

Mirage is made by startup Decart, and it is aiming to make a big splash in the live streaming industry by iterating on the booming AI video market led by Google’s Veo and OpenAI’s Sora.

This week, Decart launched the Mirage website and app, which lets users modify YouTube clips. The service offers default themes including “Comic Book”, “K-POP, “Egyptian Pyramids”, and “Steampunk.”

According to Decart, Mirage can operate at 20 frames per second at standard web resolution, with a processing delay of roughly 100 milliseconds per frame. If supported by sufficient hardware and cloud infrastructure, the system could enable new uses in live streaming, video conferencing, and other real-time applications. The company also plans to scale performance to support full HD and 4K resolution.

Wired notes that altering a live picture in real-time requires a lot of computational power. Decart optimized low-level code to maximize performance on Nvidia hardware, enabling Mirage to generate video at 20 frames per second with a resolution of 768×432 and a latency of 100 milliseconds per frame, which is sufficient for producing TikTok-quality content in real time.

Introducing MirageLSD: The First Live-Stream Diffusion (LSD) AI Model Input any video stream, from a camera or video chat to a computer screen or game, and transform it into any world you desire, in real-time (<40ms latency). Here’s how it works (w/ demo you can use!): pic.twitter.com/1o5GgSpBZ6 — Decart (@DecartAI) July 17, 2025

Unlike previous image and video generation models that have struggled with instability and visual artifacts, Mirage generates each video frame sequentially. It conditions each frame on the preceding one and a user-provided text prompt that describes the desired visual style. This autoregressive approach is aimed at preserving motion consistency, an area where diffusion-based models have often encountered limitations.

“Content is no longer fixed but adaptive,” says Dean Leitersdorf, founder and CEO of Decart, per CTECH. He notes that Mirage may allow viewers to influence the appearance of video content as it plays, aligning with the company’s broader vision of making video a more interactive and customizable medium.

You can try Mirage right now by going to the Decart website.