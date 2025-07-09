Hands-on: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 Are Thinner Foldables With Bigger Screens

For the first time in years, Samsung attempted to revamp the general look and feel of its foldable phones, although one model appears to undergo a more significant change than the other. Going thinner is in vogue for foldables these days, as is maximizing screen space. Now, it’s Samsung’s turn to follow the trend with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7.

Broader changes don’t radically alter the camera side of things from a hardware perspective, save for one particular choice. While the overall changes shake up the existing familiarity to some degree, AI features remain an integral focus. Other brands, including Honor, Vivo, and Oppo, keep on pushing the limits of what a foldable can do creatively, but in this case, you pay a premium to shed extra millimeters.

First Impressions of the Galaxy Z Fold 7

The most noticeable difference off the bat is how much Samsung shaved off the form factor. The new Fold 7 is 8.9 millimeters when folded, making it noticeably thinner than the 12.1-millimeter thickness of the Fold 6. Unfolded, the slimmer profile knocks it down to 4.2 millimeters (from 5.6 millimeters). Not to mention, it’s also lighter, weighing 216 grams (down from 239 grams).

Samsung found ways to flatten the body — except the camera module — to shift dimensions in ways that may make a difference. The larger 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x main screen (2184 x 1968) will get its share of attention, but I would argue the more impactful adjustment may be the folded 6.5-inch Cover Screen (2520 x 1080) that offers an “experience closer to bar phones” through a 21:9 aspect ratio. Samsung’s Fold lineup has always sacrificed the Cover Screen in some way to produce a result for the Main screen. In this case, it feels like that particular seven-year itch may have finally ebbed.

However, Samsung has ditched S Pen support entirely on the Z Fold 7, a move the company says was in pursuit of a thinner device. So the sleeker design didn’t arrive without compromise.

Not much changes with the materials. It’s still the same matte finish in the back and along the edges, including a hinge that retains the same qualities as before. IP48 dust and water resistance is carried forward from the previous model, with Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 giving the Cover Screen a higher level of scratch resistance.

Despite all that, the camera bump stands out, skewing the overall dimensions when it is factored in. The Z Fold 7 gets the same 200-megapixel Samsung Isocell HP2 image sensor as the Galaxy S25 Ultra — also subsequently reused in the more recent S25 Edge. Based on that, it shouldn’t come with any surprises, though the Type 1/1.3 sensor is a fair bit larger than the Type 1/1.57 Isocell GN3 Samsung stretched out over the last three generations going back to the Z Fold 4.

Samsung claims it can capture 44% more light than the previous Fold, which is probably more or less accurate if we were to compare what the Galaxy S25 Ultra can do compared to the Fold 6. That figure mainly applies to pixel-binned 12.5-megapixel photos, but there was no way to test it out in such a restricted hands-on demo space. As with the other Samsung models using the same sensor, you have the option to switch between full-res 200-megapixel, 50-megapixel, or 12.5-megapixel stills. Expert RAW also returns as a separate app to shoot in RAW, including at 50 megapixels.

On the other hand, Samsung will recycle the 10-megapixel telephoto (70mm equivalent) Isocell 3K1 and 12-megapixel ultra-wide (13mm equivalent) Isocell 3LU rear cameras. The two familiar 10-megapixel selfie cameras are also there when you need them.

Certain other changes suggest that the Fold 7 might benefit from the way the cameras work. Take MagSafe-style cases, for instance. I’ve always felt foldables have an inherent advantage over standard bar phones when it comes to creative placement. Adding accessories, like lighting or even a grip, instantly make this a more interesting device to shoot with.

Moreover, the camera app’s software will look the same, but I did catch that filters have adjustable settings to add some non-AI editing flexibility on the fly. You can set sliders for color temperature, contrast, saturation, and film grain. Otherwise, it appears that the phone’s cameras will produce image quality similar to what we’ve seen before.

First Impressions of the Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung had a pre-production Galaxy Z Flip 7 with etchings on it that made photographing the device more difficult, but the obvious changes are easy enough to see. When Samsung significantly expanded the Flip 5’s Cover Screen to 3.4 inches in 2023, it altered the screen’s utility, especially for selfies. Bumping it up to a 4.1-inch (948 x 1048) panel utilizes all the available screen real estate.

Samsung is late to the party, with Motorola and Xiaomi having already achieved this in past models. But it’s a welcome development, if only because it makes using the phone easier when clamped shut.

What may also be welcome is a similar shift when the phone is opened. While sporting a slightly thinner profile, the Flip 7 is wider and taller to accommodate the larger 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x (2520 x 1080) screen once you open it. Samsung claims the slight dimension shift is intended to achieve the same objectives as the Fold 7 (when closed), which is to better align with the ergonomics and utility of bar phones.

Proper testing is necessary to confirm it, but there’s no doubt the screen is noticeably bigger compared to past Flip models. It’s also the first time Samsung increased the screen size for this line after being stuck with 6.7-inch panels since the first one in 2020.

Don’t expect much to change on the camera side. The main 50-megapixel camera (equivalent to 23mm) appears to be using the same Samsung Isocell GN3 image sensor that dates back to the Flip 5. The previous Flip 6 introduced full-resolution capture, offering the added benefit of at least a modicum of zoom in lieu of a telephoto lens. The 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera (13mm equivalent) features the same Isocell 3LU sensor as the Flip 6. Same with the 10-megapixel selfie camera (23mm equivalent) equipped with the Isocell 3J1 sensor.

Compared to Other Foldables

I’m just making some initial impressions here when assessing these two next to the competition, but it’s clear that Samsung isn’t setting the tone anymore. While they don’t generally reach North American markets (at least not through distributors or carriers), foldables from Chinese brands have been outmaneuvering the Korean giant at almost every turn. Things like ultra-thin profiles, proper aspect ratios, larger batteries, and more effective cameras were already common from Oppo, Honor, and Vivo. Closer to home, OnePlus and Motorola have also done the same.

This is one reason why it might be better for Samsung to consider alternating years to improve the innovative jump from one generation to the next. The OnePlus Open is almost two years old, and yet it still runs really well with new software features coming in every so often. The company’s decision to hold off on releasing a successor in 2025 may be prescient if it feels like a bigger departure from the original.

Even on the Flip side, it’s nice to see Samsung finally make use of all the Cover Screen’s real estate. Samsung deserves credit for bringing this classic design back to the modern smartphone age, but I would argue Motorola’s RAZR line can be more compelling — particularly if you care more about a lower price and willingly accept less interesting cameras. Samsung still holds an edge there.

Then there’s pricing. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 comes in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants, starting at $1,899. The Flip 7 comes in 256GB and 512GB variants, starting at $1,099. At least trade uncertainty hasn’t led to price bumps for both models this time.

AI Remains the Focus

It’s not surprising that Samsung places an emphasis on its Galaxy AI features to drive these devices. Reps claim still images and video will be better for it, with its Pro Visual Engine delivering images on par with the S25 lineup. There’s even a reference to reduced blur, which, in theory, could improve action photography. Samsung has never truly embraced something like an “Action” mode, so we’ll have to test to see how accurate all these claims are.

Google Gemini looks to be an integral piece, with Gemini Live helping identify landmarks and objects, while Screen Sharing brings in help when viewing something onscreen. Gemini’s ability to generate images or edit existing ones will also be part of the mix. What’s not clear is if Samsung will include a feature to AI-generate a video from a still image the way some competitors have.

The ability to create your own filter may be a nod to adding a Lightroom-style editing workflow to the existing editing suite. It’s just unlikely Seamless Actions — the ability to get the onboard AI to perform a multi-step task — will extend to diving deep into the cameras. What would be interesting is to see Gemini Live critique photo composition rather than just whether someone is wearing the right outfit or if a restaurant is worth a meal.

Unfortunately, Samsung didn’t demo any of these features during my hands-on time with them, so it’s hard to know how much “better” they are for foldables with both smaller and larger screens. What is clear is Gemini and Galaxy AI will work regardless of whether either phone is folded open or clamped shut.

Both phones are available for pre-order starting July 9 with full availability starting on July 25.

Image credits: Photos by Ted Kritsonis