The Tom Stoddart Award Offers One Photographer a Book Deal and $7K

The Ian Parry Photojournalism Grant (IPPG) has partnered with GOST Books for the Tom Stoddart Award for Excellence, which will see a photographer create a book and receive £5,000 ($6,812).

Warning: Some readers may find the images disturbing.

Although based in the United Kingdom, the competition is open to photographers from around the world. Bear in mind that each entry is charged £50 ($68).

The recipient should be working on a substantial, near-complete project with the depth and scope suitable for a book. In close collaboration with GOST’s Director, Stu Smith, they will shape a final edit of both photography and text. They’ll also have the chance to travel to Italy to review and refine the book proofs in person. The finished book will be clothbound in hardback and distributed globally by GOST Books and its partners.

Photographers must be 18 years old or over to enter and will ned to provide a concise synopsis or summary of their project. “This outline should be brief but comprehensive,” says the IPPG.

Applicants must be able to submit up the 40 images in total that represent the project, and no AI-generated imagery is allowed.

Who is Tom Stoddart?

Tom Stoddart was a distinguished British photojournalist whose four-decade career began at a local newspaper in the northeast of England.

He became a freelancer for major publications including The Sunday Times and covered some of the most pivotal moments in modern history: the fall of the Berlin Wall, the Lebanese Civil War, the 2003 invasion of Iraq, and the siege of Sarajevo, where he was wounded by a shell in 1992 but returned to document civilian life in the city.

He was honored with the Pictures of the Year International World Understanding Award in 2003 for his moving HIV/AIDS reportage in sub‑Saharan Africa, and that same year received the Larry Burrows Award for his coverage of British Royal Marines in Iraq.

Stoddart didn’t like color photography and often quoted Canadian photographer Ted Grant: “If you photograph people in color, you photograph their clothes, but if you photograph in black and white, you photograph their souls.”

Diagnosed with cancer, he passed away on 17 November 2021 at his home in Ponteland, surrounded by his wife, Ailsa, and family.

“Tom’s archive stands as a profound record of both the horrors of war and the resilience of the human spirit — a lasting testament to the late 20th and early 21st centuries,” adds the IPPG.

The call for entries is open now and closes August 31. To enter, head to the Picter website and the Ian Parry Photojournalism Grant website.