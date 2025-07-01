Photographer Showcases Legendary Guitars at Life-Size Scale

Award-winning photographer Kane Hibberd will debut his highly anticipated exhibition Scale, a world premiere that showcases a remarkable collection of life-sized photographs, capturing 100 legendary guitars that have shaped the history of modern music.

A Unique Collection of Iconic Guitars

The exhibition offers a unique and intimate perspective on the guitars wielded by some of the most iconic figures in rock and roll, including Paul McCartney, Joan Jett, Dave Grohl, Chrissie Hynde, Keith Urban, and Noel Gallagher. From McCartney’s vintage Höfner bass to Grohl’s signature Gibson Trini Lopez, Scale presents these instruments in intricate detail, offering viewers an unprecedented view of the wear, tear, and character that define these musical treasures.

Kane Hibberd, who has spent over a decade traveling the world to document these instruments, uses a medium format camera paired with consistent lighting and a stark white backdrop to capture the guitars in full, and displayed at their true 1:1 scale, hence the duality of the projects moniker. The result is an awe-inspiring series of images that invite the viewer to examine every scratch, dent, and imperfection, revealing the deep connection between artist and instrument. Each guitar is photographed front and back, with the back side of the instrument captivating viewers as it is rarely seen by the public, immortalizing the instrument’s history and significance.

A Labor of Love

“This has been an incredible journey, a real labor of love,” Hibberd said. “It feels like a lot of photography today is created and consumed quickly, but I wanted to work on something that would take years, not weeks, to develop.”

The Scale exhibition is more than a collection of photographs; it is an archive of music history, underscoring the intimate relationship each artist has with their instrument. Visitors will have the opportunity to hear the stories behind these guitars through an audio guide narrated by Radio 1’s Dan Carter and Mel Bampton, providing further insight into the personal histories of each instrument and its place in musical culture.

Hibberd’s project, which began in 2011, has been kept offline for over a decade. Throughout this time, Hibberd sought out over 300 musicians, from legendary icons to rising stars, asking them to share the stories of their beloved guitars. These personal accounts, paired with Hibberd’s meticulous photographic style, offer a rare and poignant look at the instruments that have become icons in their own right.

The Scale Experience: More Than Just a Photographic Exhibition

“I wanted to capture the essence of these guitars—how they’ve been shaped and transformed by their owners and the music they’ve created,” Hibberd explained. “Every guitar is a work of art, and I wanted to show that in a way that feels both personal and timeless.”

The Scale exhibition represents a significant milestone in Hibberd’s career, adding to his impressive body of work that spans concert photography, commissioned portraiture, and music videos. The exhibition is just a portion of a larger, evolving project, with plans for a high-quality book release slated for late 2026.

The Scale Photography Exhibition will run from June 12 to August 31, 2025, at Unlocked Shoreditch, located at 118 Curtain Rd, London EC2A 3AY. Whether you’re a musician, a photography enthusiast, or simply a lover of music history, this immersive experience offers a rare chance to connect with the guitars that have helped define modern sound.

For more information, visit Kane Hibberd’s website or follow his social media for updates on the exhibition.

Image credits: Kane Hibberd, gallery images by Adam Elliot