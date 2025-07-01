Alan Schaller Launches Social Media Network for Photographers Called Irys

Photographer Alan Schaller has announced Irys, a new social media network geared toward photographers that has been set up as a response to big tech firms burying photos in their algorithms.

Schaller is one of the most successful photographers on Instagram, boasting over one million followers. Back in 2023, Schaller told PetaPixel that Instagram had been a gift to photography but admitted that Instagram has become much harder to grow on versus when he started out in 2015.

Two years on, and social media feels more video-centric than ever before. “I’ve been speaking to a lot of different photographers from around the world, and I’m hearing the same thing consistently,” Schaller says in an Instagram post. “Photography isn’t the same online anymore for us, communities are kind of dwindling — people feel like they’re posting into the void.”

Schaller says he started working on Irys two years ago, and photographers can sign up for the waiting list now via the website. He says Irys will be more than just an app and will also be an agency that will represent photographers and work with galleries. Additionally, Schaller states that Irys will publish books and a photography-focused magazine.

“I feel like it’s time that somebody in the industry stood up for the people in their sector,” says Schaller. “We shouldn’t leave it up for these tech people to decide just what we need.”

The announcement received a warm response from photographers who feel as if modern social media has deprioritized the still photo. “That’s exciting Alan, please, no video at all,” writes Victor Poinssot. “I am so sick of these POV reels and I’m afraid we need an algorithm.”

On the Irys website, it promises that there will be giant 50 megabyte uploads to “make your work sing.” It also says there will be no ads and it won’t sell data, so it’s unclear what business model Irys will follow.

Schaller says there will be limited spaces available for the initial sign-up and urges those interested to book a space now via the Irys website.