Photographer Captures Rare Sierra Nevada Red Fox on Trail Camera

Wildlife photographer Randy Robbins has captured footage of the endangered Sierra Nevada red fox in Lassen Volcanic National Park, a species so rare that fewer than 30 are believed to remain in the wild, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Years of Effort for a Moment of Visibility

Randy Robbins, based in Susanville, California, has been working for years to photograph the fox, which lives at high elevations in isolated alpine habitats. In an interview with KCRA, he shared that this was only his third detection of the species despite years of effort and multiple long-term camera deployments.

A rare and elusive animal native to Northern California, the Sierra Nevada red fox made a brief but meaningful appearance gracing the lens of his well-placed trail camera.

“This was a camera I left out all winter,” Robbins shared.

Noting the logistical challenges of capturing wildlife footage in remote terrain, Robbins explained that the device, set at an elevation of around 8,500 feet (2,591 meters), had to be placed strategically to avoid being buried in snow and maintain a clear line of sight across the ravine. He emphasized that he operates under a permit from the National Park Service, as required by regulations governing equipment placement in protected lands.

Raising Awareness Through Photography

The sighting is significant not only because of the fox’s endangered status but also due to the broader implications for wildlife conservation. Robbins noted that public awareness is key to preserving both the species and its habitat.

“I feel like it’s a great opportunity to give them a little bit of press. The public knowing about their plight is pretty important,” he said.

According to Robbins, the fox population in the southern Sierra Nevada has been monitored for over 16 years. However, this year marked the first time that effort went unfunded, making contributions from independent photographers and citizen scientists increasingly valuable.

A Rare Look at Lassen’s Wildlife

In addition to the fox, Robbins has also captured rare footage of a fisher, a species similarly uncommon in the region, along with other high-elevation wildlife like pine martens, deer, and a variety of birds.

“Right around this time last year, I captured the third ever detection of a fisher in Lassen National Park, which wow, Fish and Wildlife was kind of excited about. There’s not a lot of them in the area,” Robbins says.

Citizen Science and Conservation at Work

As traditional wildlife monitoring programs face funding limitations, sightings like this one highlight the role that dedicated individuals can play in documenting and raising awareness about endangered species. While fleeting, this rare glimpse of the endangered Sierra Nevada red fox serves as a quiet but powerful reminder of the fragile ecosystems still tucked away in California’s wildest corners.

