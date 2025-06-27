You Can Now Turn Your iPhone into a 1990s Game Boy Camera

There’s a certain charm to the 1990s Nintendo Game Boy camera that seemingly never goes away. Last year, it was reborn as a webcam, and now it’s coming to the iPhone.

Delta Camera has just entered closed beta, offering users a digital experience modeled after Nintendo’s 1998 Game Boy Camera. Developed by Riley Testut — the creator behind the Delta Emulator — the app replicates the Game Boy Camera’s distinct low-resolution, monochromatic photo style, while also introducing several modern enhancements.

Originally released in the late ’90s, the Game Boy Camera was once the world’s smallest consumer digital camera. Known for its 256×224 resolution and four-shade grayscale palette, it remains a nostalgic favorite among hobbyists and retro-tech enthusiasts.

Delta Camera seeks to recapture that nostalgia with software that not only mimics the Game Boy Camera’s image quality but also mirrors its original interface design. The app includes adjustable brightness, contrast, and exposure settings, support for zoom, panorama shooting, and compatibility with newer iPhone camera features such as the Camera Control slider.

Introducing our new app — Delta Camera 📸 A stand-alone app dedicated to taking Game Boy Camera photos with features you'd expect from a modern camera app ☀ Manual exposure/zoom

🤳 Camera Control support Coming later this year, but available NOW in beta for all Patrons patreon.com/posts/introd… [image or embed] — AltStore (@altstore.io) 26 June 2025 at 15:23

The app’s name may be familiar to fans of mobile emulation. It comes from the same developer responsible for Delta Emulator, which allows users to play classic Nintendo games on iPhones and iPads. That emulator was among the first to take advantage of Apple’s relaxed App Store policies in 2024 and is currently the flagship offering of AltStore, a third-party app marketplace available in the EU.

As How-to-Geek notes, the original Game Boy Camera included a suite of minigames and a thermal printer for photo output, Delta Camera focuses solely on photography and does not include any games. But the publication adds that those interested in printing their shots can likely pair the app with a modern Zink printer, which also uses thermal printing technology.

A public release for Delta Camera is expected later this year. In the meantime, users can access the beta by subscribing to the Riley + Shane Patreon, with plans starting at $3 per month.