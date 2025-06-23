Trail Camera Leads to Rescue of Black Bear Stuck in Plastic Lid for Two Years

Wildlife officials have freed a young black bear after trail cameras spotted it with a plastic lid stuck around its neck for two years, ever since it was a cub.

In 2023, trail camera footage caught the attention of biologists after it captured a black bear cub in the northern Lower Peninsula of Michigan. The trail camera took photos of the cub with what appeared to be a hard plastic lid stuck around the animal’s neck.

According to a press release, wildlife officials at the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) had been searching for the black bear after trail camera footage showed it with a plastic lid stuck around its neck.

But the elusive animal proved hard to track. After being captured on camera one day, it seemed to vanish from the area the next.

Then, in late May, the bear was spotted again — this time by a resident’s trail camera in Montmorency County. The landowner alerted the DNR, and a team of biologists quickly set up a baited enclosure trap, successfully and safely capturing the bear.

The now two-year-old black bear was anesthetized by DNR wildlife biologists on June 3, allowing them to safely remove the plastic lid from around its neck. The bear had significant scarring and an abscess, but was otherwise in good health. Once the anesthesia wore off, it was released back onto the property.

According to The Guardian, it’s unclear how the lid became stuck around the bear’s neck. Bear baiting is legal in Michigan, but regulations require the hole in a barrel lid to be large enough to prevent incidents like this.

The bear weighed 110 pounds, which is typical for a 2-year-old still growing. It’s also unknown how it managed to hibernate through two winters while wearing the plastic lid around its neck.

“It’s pretty incredible that the bear survived and was able to feed itself,” Cody Norton, a state bear specialist, tells The Guardian. “The neck was scarred and missing hair, but the bear was in much better condition than we expected it to be.”

“We were pleasantly surprised. It was still able to make a living like a pretty typical bear.”

Image credits: All photos via the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR)

