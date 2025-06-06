Fascinating Documerica Photo Project Focused on US Pollution in the 1970s

In the early 1970s, the United States was facing growing public concern over pollution, environmental degradation, and the future of the natural landscape. In response, the newly formed Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) launched a wide-ranging photographic initiative known as Documerica, aimed at capturing the state of the American environment and the lives of people affected by it.

Launched in 1972, Documerica brought together more than 100 photographers across the country to document the impact of environmental issues and how they intersected with everyday life. The project was modeled in part after the Farm Security Administration’s photography program during the Great Depression, but with a focus on contemporary environmental and urban challenges.

Among the most recognized photographers involved in the project was Danny Lyon, known for his gritty, human-focused approach. Lyon documented communities in Galveston, Texas, where industrial expansion was transforming coastal environments. His work highlighted the social and environmental trade-offs in rapidly changing urban landscapes.

John H. White, another notable contributor, photographed life in Chicago, focusing on the city’s Black communities. While not all of his photos directly addressed environmental issues, they provided a broader picture of American life and the conditions in which many people lived, aligning with the project’s goal of documenting the human side of environmental policy.

Photographer David Hiser captured images from the Four Corners region, including Native American communities and the environmental effects of mining and energy development. His photos emphasized the growing tension between natural resource extraction and preservation.

The photographers were given wide latitude in how they approached their assignments. While some focused on pollution, smog, and waste, others turned their lenses to urban development, public lands, and transportation systems. The goal was not only to show problems but also to present the full range of America’s environmental and social realities.

The photographers themselves received $150 per day, which is equivalent to roughly $1,000 today. However, since the images were part of a federal government project, the photographers had to waive their copyright so that the images could be in the public domain.

By the time the program ended in 1977, the Documerica project had produced over 22,000 photographs. The result was an expansive visual archive that served as both a historical record and a tool for understanding the early days of the U.S. environmental movement.

Many of the images remained relatively obscure for decades, but interest in the collection has grown in recent years. The National Archives now holds and maintains the photographs, some of which have been digitized and made available to the public online.