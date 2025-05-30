Nat Geo Traveler Photo Contest 2025 Winners Celebrate the Beauty of Travel

The esteemed “National Geographic Traveller (UK) Photography Competition 2025” has announced its winners, honoring the best travel images by photographers in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Celebrating its 12th year, the annual National Geographic contest accepted entries taken in the last year from both amateur and professional photographers in the U.K. and Ireland across six categories: Landscape, People, Wildlife, Food, City Life and Portfolio.

“Our competition goes from strength to strength, with this year’s easily one of the strongest yet. World-class photography remains at the heart of the National Geographic brand, and the winners happily sit in that category,” said Pat Riddell, editor of National Geographic Traveller (UK).

“Capturing everything from the dramatic landscapes of Iceland and Italy to incredible wildlife shots in Spain and Canada, the 18 finalists — who made the cut from thousands of entries — have really elevated the level of travel photography with their ingenuity and skill.”

A highly respected jury panel led by head judge Becky Redman, art director of National Geographic Traveller (UK) included Ben Rowe Picture Editor, National Geographic Traveller (UK), Aisha Nazar Photographer and Picture Researcher, National Geographic Traveller (UK), Lauren Atkinson-Smith Deputy art director, National Geographic Traveller (UK), David Barreda Community director, Diversify Photo, Hayley Benoit Portrait, commercial and editorial photographer, Renato Granieri Wildlife and travel photographer, Celeste Noche Documentary and editorial photographer, Andrew Reiner Food and travel photographer, Daniella Zalcman Founder and executive director, Women Photograph. Together, they selected one winner from each of the six categories, five runners-up, and from the category winners, one Grand Prize winner was awarded.

Grand Prize Winner, People Category Winner: Justin Cliffe

Described as a firm favorite of the judging panel, this year’s grand prize winner of the National Geographic Traveller (UK) Photography Competition 2025 is Justin Cliffe from the ‘People’ category.

Cliffe’s striking portrait, taken in Lào Cai province, Vietnam, depicts the charming moment of a Red Dao woman embroidering with her great-granddaughter at her side. The Red Dao people are a distinctive ethnic group and cultural minority, known for their beautiful headdresses and intricate embroidery, which is a skill passed down from mother to daughter.

“This is such an intimate moment between generations that captures so much beauty and humanity. The colors, light and textures work really well,” the judges said.

Winner Food Category: Prabir Kumar Mitra

The competition’s food category celebrates the culinary journey from field to fork, whether it’s farmers at harvest or the highest-tier chef. This year’s Food Category winner is Prabir Kumar Mitra whose layered composition uses perspective to draw the viewer in to a chef hard at work at an eatery in Barkhor Square, Lhasa, Tibet.

Mitra described how the family-run restaurant serves authentic Tibetan food, all made from scratch, highlighting the diverse flavors created by Tibetans at the “roof of the world.”

“Our guide advised us to visit this family-run restaurant and we were impressed with the simple but extremely tasty food. Yak meat, noodles and cheese that they used were all locally produced, which added to the authenticity of the taste,” Mitra said.

Impressed by not only the work but also the connection between photographer and subject, the judges noted the strong composition’s feel and aesthetics.

“This photo feels warm and comforting, and like we’ve been invited to share this private moment with the chef. Crucially, it feels intimate and suggests there’s a strong connection between the photographer and their subject matter,” the judges said.

Winner Landscape Category: Pawel Zygmunt

The winner of the Landscape category, Pawel Zygmunt, used a drone to showcase the beauty of the Hveravellir geothermal area of Iceland, a nature reserve set between two glaciers and 2133 feet (650 meters) above sea level. Part of the Oddnýjarhnjúkur-Langjökull volcanic system, the active geothermal areas’ textural and otherworldly landscape is shown in Zygmunt’s aerial, in which nature’s raw power is on full display. At the center of the composition, a geothermal pool with a sapphire blue center is surrounded by shimmering rings in a kaleidoscope of earth tones due to the area’s mineral-rich deposits.

“How fun, a trick-of-the-eye landscape — is it an elephant’s eye? A turtle’s eye? We like it when a landscape can make you really think, and this is done particularly well here,” the judges said.

Portfolio Category Winner: Joshua Mallett

The competition’s portfolio category honors photographers who present a set of 10 images as a cohesive story. This year’s Portfolio Winner was Joshua Mallett whose visual narrative depicted places and the subjects who inhabit them.

“From the dense jungles of Nepal to the tidal landscapes of Normandy’s Mont Saint-Michel and the quiet streets of a historic town, these photographs capture moments where time seems to pause. Each scene reflects a different facet of existence: wildlife navigating its changing environment; ancient architecture enduring the test of time; and individuals whose daily lives are woven into their surroundings. Together, they form a visual narrative of places shaped by nature and history, where past and present meet in striking harmony,” competition organizers shared.

Composition was the unifying factor between the set of 10 images, with a strong staccato pattern of repeating focal points that caught the judge’s attention.

“We were intrigued by this collection. The similarities in composition across the photos gave us pause at first, but as we reviewed them, we liked the focal point that tied them all together. It was lovely to see these glimpses of everyday moments with such intention and purpose,” the judges said.

City Life Category Winner: Scott Antcliffe

The winner of the City Life Category, Scott Antcliffe, showcased the beauty and contrast of Singapore, a modern city that embraces nature. His image of a woman descending a spiral staircase, seemingly in awe, as foliage drips down the wall from the opening above, showcases scale and the dichotomy of human and nature.

“Having explored Singapore’s Gardens by the Bay and the modern marvels, I was keen to capture the city’s more unassuming areas of natural beauty. I found this spot and was struck by the sheer density of the foliage — vines had completely enveloped the supporting walls, but the view of the Yellow Rain Tree at the top was simply stunning and utterly mesmerizing. I had to wait a little while for someone to add a human element — I wanted this to show the sheer scale of the tunnel. A lady dressed in yellow and with a sunhat paused mid-step, unaware of my presence,” Antcliffe shared.

The judges were impressed with Antcliffe’s scene, but also the crucial moment captured of the woman, frozen in time giving both a sense of scale as well as emotion.

“A superb composition that combines different geometrical forms in one image… It’s a striking photograph with a cool, architectural perspective and an unexpected intersection with the natural world,” the judges said.

Wildlife Category Winner: Victoria Andrews

For the National Geographic Traveller (UK) Photography Competition’s 2025 Wildlife category, which honors animal-life as “one of the great wonders of travel,” the 2025 winner is Victoria Andrews. Depicting the tense moment between a fox and eagle, Andrews’ photograph shows the two animals facing off with the fox seeming more curious than the eagle, who looks to be screaming, wings flared.

“I took this image in August 2023 during one of the hottest summers in Toledo, Spain. The area is well known for its raptors and I decided to make the trip after being tempted by the chance of photographing the beautiful Bonelli’s eagle. Arriving at the location at first light, I didn’t have to wait more than an hour or so before the Bonelli’s eagle flew in and perched on an old tree stump. After firing off hundreds of shots as the bird preened and posed for me, it then raised its wings in a defensive stance. That’s when I saw the fox approaching. The fox came closer and closer still, until they were almost nose to beak. I was clicking like crazy, while all the time praying I had got all my camera settings correct,” Andrews explained.

The judges noted that they selected this image among so many great contenders, for the rare interaction captured, lighting, as well as the sheer ability to capture such a fleeting moment with perfect composition.

“Incredible moment, composition and expression in this interaction — this is someone who understands the behavior of these animals… Nice light as well as the ability to capture the movement,” the judges said.

Image credits: All photos individually credited and courtesy of National Geographic Traveller (UK) Photography Competition 2025