Photographer Visits ‘Severance’ Style Underground Bunker Built for Nuclear War

Matt Growcoot
A large, empty conference room with a U-shaped arrangement of desks and chairs, several wall-mounted CRT televisions, a whiteboard, and fluorescent ceiling lights. The room has a minimalist, retro appearance.
The War Cabinet room inside the Diefenbunker could easily be a department inside Lumon Industries. | Photo by Brendan Burden

A photographer visited a Cold War-era underground bunker designed to serve as a nuclear fallout shelter for the Canadian government in the event of a nuclear attack during the Cold War.

The Diefenbunker is located just outside Ottawa, Canada. Built in the late 1950s and early 1960s, the four-story underground facility was designed to withstand a near-direct nuclear hit.

Photographer Brendan Burden tells PetaPixel that there’s something uniquely compelling about nuclear bunkers that were “designed for a purpose they never had to fulfill, and many remained cloaked in secrecy for decades.”

“That haunting combination of intention, silence, and secrecy gives Cold War infrastructure a distinct and powerful visual narrative,” Burden says.

A long, empty concrete tunnel with corrugated metal walls, overhead lights, metal pipes along the sides, and yellow safety lines on both edges of the walkway, leading to a closed door at the end.
The blast tunnel entrance. The doors to the actual bunker are perpendicular to this tunnel which reduces the effects of a nuclear shock wave.
A sparse room with a single bed covered in gray bedding, a pillow, a small bedside table with a rotary phone, a wall lamp, an upholstered chair, and a closet with an open folding door under fluorescent lighting.
Privacy was extremely limited in the Diefenbunker, with only the prime minister and governor general having private suites. The prime minister’s quarters included an office, bedroom, and bathroom, from which national leadership would have been conducted during a nuclear crisis.

A minimalist office with a wooden desk, a gray upholstered chair, a rotary phone, and a desk organizer. The walls are plain and light-colored, and a door with a small square window is partially open in the background.

A vintage computer setup sits on a black desk with an orange chair in front, against a plain white wall. Old electronic equipment is visible on the left side of the image.
The mid-20th century technology gives off ‘Severance’ vibes.

Two metal shelves filled with rows of white reels or tape storage containers are seen against a beige wall in a room with a tiled floor and ceiling lights. A red alarm is mounted above the shelves.

A row of empty blue chairs lines the wall beneath a large world map in a waiting room with white walls and gray carpet.

A narrow, yellow-painted room with an open glass shower stall, curtain partially hung, exposed pipes on the ceiling, and worn flooring. The lighting is dim, and the area appears old and utilitarian.
After a nuclear blast, officials entering the Diefenbunker would undergo a two-stage decontamination process involving a cold shower in full clothing, disposal of contaminated items, and a hot shower, followed by a radiation check with a Geiger counter. This area, marked by yellow paint to indicate lead-lined walls, was a self-contained unit designed to prevent radioactive contamination from spreading to the rest of the bunker.

Burden explains that the Diefenbunker is one of the few large, multi-story bunkers of its kind still in existence, or at least, one of the few we know about.

The Diefenbunker is a nickname derived from John Diefenbaker who was the Prime Minister of Canada when the bunker was commissioned in the late 1950s. Today it operates as Canada’s Cold War Museum and is open to the public for guided tours and exhibits.

“The atmosphere is cold, silent, and still, imbued with a sense of abandonment,” says Burden. “Much of the structure, along with its contents, appear frozen in time as if preserved in amber since its construction in the late 1950s.”

Burden says that even though the facility was operational for 32 years, it feels as though “time stopped the moment it was completed in 1961.”

Perhaps that’s why it gives off Severance vibes, the recent hit Apple TV show that is set in a similar subterranean environment. “It did give me that impression for sure,” adds Burden.

A clean, modern medical examination room with light blue cabinets, a white examination table, various medical equipment, and bright overhead lighting. The room has a sterile and organized appearance.
Medical facilities were equipped as a fully functioning hospital, able to perform every procedure except for open heart surgery and brain surgery.
A vacant room with several tables and chairs arranged in groups on a checkered blue-and-white floor. The back wall features a large mural of a scenic river landscape with mountains and forests.
The mural in the dining hall/recreation room, original to the bunker, was one of a few that has survived. The idea was that this was like a window into the outside world and a reminder of what personnel were protecting, as there were no actual windows underground in the bunker.

A room with empty tables and chairs facing a white wall, which has two dartboards mounted on it. The ceiling is lined with bright fluorescent lights, and there is a picture hanging on the left wall.

A small, empty office with beige walls and floor tiles, featuring a single desk with an old computer, telephone, and printer. A chair faces the desk under fluorescent ceiling lights.

Stepping inside is like entering an office building moments after an evacuation, but in reverse. This place wasn’t emptied in response to a crisis; it was built to wait for one that never arrived.”

A vintage office room with beige walls, old electronic equipment, a blue swivel chair, and a partially drawn white curtain. There is a breaker box on the wall and French and English signs above a door.

A small, clean dental office with a vintage blue dental chair, overhead exam light, black chair, cabinets, and files, all set against white walls and light-colored flooring.

Armed with a Fujifilm GFX 100s camera, Burden shot all of the photos on a tripod so he could use the available light from the bunker.

“My approach was to blend architectural photography with a documentary sensibility. While I aimed to faithfully capture the history embedded in the space, I allowed the geometry, the lines, shapes, and structure to guide the composition,” says Burden.

“The only thing I would have liked to have that I wasn’t able to was a flash. The lighting in the bunker is pretty flat, which worked well for most things, but I do like hard light sometimes. Unfortunately, as is the case with most museum environments, no flash photography is allowed.”

A row of four sinks with faucets, mirrors, and shelves above them in a clean, industrial-style restroom with exposed pipes and a speckled floor.

A brown, pleated room divider stands on a floor with green and white checkered tiles and a partial brown circle pattern in the bottom left corner.

Several large vintage computer mainframes and CRT monitors are arranged in a room with tiled floors and a dropped ceiling, evoking a retro technology or data center environment.

Three vintage mainframe computer units with circular disk drives and control panels, white front panels, and black frames are lined up side by side against a neutral background.

A row of desks with vintage computers, rotary phones, and office supplies. Two orange chairs are placed at workstations with pastel-colored drawers, and the setting has a retro office vibe.

A conference room with empty chairs, a wooden table, and an ashtray. Two old box-style televisions are mounted in the corner near the ceiling. The walls are plain with minimal decoration.

A vintage office with multiple desks, retro chairs, and old equipment. Large world map on the back wall, fluorescent lights overhead, and light blue and white decor create a mid-20th-century atmosphere.

Burden lives just 40 minutes from the bunker and says there was “considerable public skepticism” surrounding Prime Minister John Diefenbaker’s Cold War policies.

“It’s fairly well known in Eastern Ontario, where it’s located, but much like the Greenbrier bunker in the United States, many people are still unaware of its existence,” says Burden.

“With the benefit of hindsight, it’s easy to view Cold War infrastructure projects like this as wasteful or misguided. But I doubt those who authorized or built these facilities saw it that way.”

The photographer says sites like the Diefenbunker reflect the complex aspect of Cold War history. “Vast resources were devoted to preparing for a global conflict that never materialized, and a climate of fear and paranoia was cultivated in anticipation of threats that never came to pass,” he says.

Burden’s photos previously appeared on PetaPixel for a project looking at fancy pigeons. More of Burden’s work can be found on his website and Instagram.

Image credits: Photographs by Brendan Burden

