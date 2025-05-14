The Flower Moon Rises for Photographers Around the World and in Space

Matt Growcoot
A collage of three images: the Moon beside pink flowers, the Moon behind the Statue of Liberty’s torch, and the Moon above Earth’s horizon seen from space.
The Flower Moon in England, New York, and space. Left to right: Josh Dury, Mike Carroll, Nichole “Vapor” Ayers.

The May full Moon is known as the Flower Moon, a term that originated from Native American tribes that associated the springtime celestial event with the abundance of blooming flowers.

Despite this month’s full Moon being a micromoon — a little dimmer and smaller than usual — photographers took advantage of the fine, cloudless conditions to capture stunning shots.

The Flower Moon conveniently rose behind the Statue of Liberty in New York allowing photographer Mike Carroll to put his Sigma 500mm f/5.6 to good use by making the illusion of bringing the iconic figure and natural satellite close together.

The Statue of Liberty is seen from behind at night, holding up her torch, with a large full moon glowing brightly in the cloudy sky directly above the flame.
Mike Carroll @jerseyportraits
The Statue of Liberty is silhouetted against a large, bright full moon, with the statue’s torch raised high in front of the glowing sky.
Mike Carroll @jerseyportraits

Sticking around in Manhattan, Dan Martland captured a similar shot of the Flower Moon rising behind Lady Liberty. But the night before, Martland was in the City to capture a 98.3 percent Moon setting behind the Empire State Building.

A large orange full moon rises behind New York City’s Empire State Building and Chrysler Building, illuminating the night skyline with glowing city lights in the foreground.
“Quite a few talented (but sleep-deprived) photographers also shooting this morning. Hardcore Moon chasers. Cheers for the fun and company,” Martland writes on his Instagram account (@dantvusa)

Jetting over the Atlantic, Josh Dury was in the Mendip Hills of Somerset, England, to capture a photo of the Flower Moon complete with blooming buds in the foreground.

Branches with clusters of pink flowers frame a bright, nearly full moon against a clear blue sky.
Josh Dury @josh_dury_photomedia


Exiting Earth, astronaut Nichole “Vapor” Ayers captured shots of the Flower Moon from her position onboard the International Space Station. She shot the photo with “a few different lenses for perspective.”

A view of Earth’s curved horizon with clouds and the blue atmosphere visible, set against the blackness of space with a full moon in the upper right corner of the image.
Nicole “Vapor” Ayers @astro_ayers
View of Earth’s curved horizon with swirling clouds, photographed from space. Part of a spacecraft is visible in the foreground, with the blackness of space and a small distant moon seen above Earth.
Nicole “Vapor” Ayers @astro_ayers
A view of Earth from space showing a curved horizon covered in clouds, with the Moon visible against the blackness of space in the upper center of the image.
Nicole “Vapor” Ayers @astro_ayers

Ayers’s photos are an excellent example of how different focal lengths on camera lenses affect the view of a celestial object, particularly the Moon. People sometimes think the Moon really does appear huge in the sky, but that is not the case. A long focal length can dramatically increase the size of the Moon, especially when paired with a foreground object such as the Statue of Liberty.

Another such example is seen below, Jeff Overs captured the Moon rising over Ely Cathedral in southern England while Dr. Sebastian Voltmer captured it rising over a ruin in Sardinia.

If you captured any photos of the Flower Moon then please send them in quickly via PetaPixel’s tip line.

