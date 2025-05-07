Figma Launches New AI-Powered Website and Design Tools for Creatives

Figma announced a bevy of new products and services today at its annual Config conference in San Francisco. Among the announcements are AI-powered new tools to easily make websites, apps, vectors, marketing assets, and more.

Starting with the website-making tool, Figma Sites, it enables Figma users to transform a website concept into a functional, real website. With Figma Sites, users can design, build, and publish websites without leaving their Figma workflow.

With its AI, Figma promises that creators can easily create a personal portfolio, event size, live website, and more, without any extra tooling. Figma Sites includes various templates, pre-built web elements, and ready-made interactive tools, but alongside Figma Make, which was also announced today, users can also create code for specific animations and interactions using text prompts. Naturally, Figma Sites connects natively with Figma’s design library, ensuring that individuals or teams can easily move things they make in Figma directly into their new website. Figma Sites will launch later this year.

Speaking of Figma Make, it is a new prompt-to-code tool that lets people, whether they have any coding experience or not, bring their ideas to life. Figma says it believes that generative AI will “transform who can design and how,” and that Figma Make ensures that people can get their design ideas off on the right foot nearly instantly.

Suppose someone wants to have an interactive element on their website but doesn’t know how to code it. Figma says that Figma Make enables users to do things like “Make this button trigger an animation” or “Have this element respond to scrolling,” all without manually writing the code. Figma Make is available now as a beta.

On the design side, the new Figma Draw makes it easier to create and edit vectors, which are essential tools for digital drawing and illustrations. Figma Draw, which is available inside Figma Design, includes the brushes, tools, and layers that designers and illustrators need to create visual assets.

As for Figma Buzz, it is a collaborative design space that teams can use to build on-brand assets. Available now as a beta, Figma Buzz aims to remove hurdles teams often encounter when crafting consistent on-brand assets for promotional and marketing materials.

