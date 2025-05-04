17 Days in Indonesia: A Photography Adventure in Bug-Filled Forests and Caves

Mofeed Abu Shalwa

A scientist photographs insects in a lush forest; inset images show a red and black beetle on a leaf (top right) and a brown, speckled beetle on a leaf (bottom right).

In the remote corners of the Earth, where dense forests blanket the land and trees intertwine, I spent 17 days on an exploratory adventure filled with challenges and surprises on the Indonesian islands of Seram and Kalimantan. This journey was more than just an adventure; it was a true test of patience, endurance, and love for the diversity of nature.

The story begins with a deep love for nature and its indigenous creatures. In May 2024, I began planning my adventure by reaching out to entomologists, particularly those specializing in beetles. As you may know, beetles account for a significant portion of the diversity on our planet — around 40% of discovered insects are beetles. This adventure was built around exploring the world of beetles in the mysterious forests of Seram, which took two exhausting days to reach following four flights and a sea journey (there is no airport on the island). The journey itself was an adventure.

A person wearing outdoor gear and rubber boots stands in a lush, green forest surrounded by ferns and tall trees, looking upward. The sky is partly visible through the dense foliage above.

The Adventure in Seram’s Forests In the heart of pristine nature, I stayed in an open hut overlooking the forest on one side and the ocean on the other. The first two days were spent exploring parts of the forest on the island, where we encountered a species of large spiders, which I documented, along with some common insects. Days three and four marked the real challenge. We ventured deep into the forest with a team of four, including an insect researcher. We also had to camp overnight in the heart of the forest.

A person stands in a dense, lush green forest surrounded by tall trees, ferns, and thick vegetation. Sunlight filters through the canopy above, creating a peaceful, natural atmosphere.

The first challenge we faced was the steep terrain, as the forest was not flat but consisted of high altitudes and sharp inclines, requiring immense physical fitness. With each step, we were surrounded by challenges. As macro photographers know, capturing images requires effort and focus, especially in harsh environmental conditions. After camping on the third and fourth nights, we encountered several species of beetles, some of which were extremely rare, including the Duplipectus degroofi beetle. My research with Eastern European universities revealed that this species is only found on Seram Island. Finding it felt like discovering a hidden treasure, as we trekked no less than eight kilometers daily in harsh conditions.

A rustic wooden house with a covered porch, raised on stilts, stands surrounded by lush green trees and plants. The lights on the porch are on, and the area around the house appears sandy and natural.
Place of residence before preparing for the adventure.
A large spider with long, thin legs is suspended on its web, set against a blurred green and brown natural background.
The first find — Nephila pilipes spider

The Duplipectus degroofi beetle is one of the rarest species, making it extremely difficult to document due to its limited distribution in areas like the forests of Seram Island. This beetle is known for its small size and shy behavior, which makes it challenging to capture or study in its natural habitat.

A large beetle with comb-like antennae and orange and black coloring rests on a green leaf with several holes and jagged edges, against a black background.
Duplipectus degroofi beetle

Another challenge was sleeping in the depths of the forest. I was surprised to learn that the team did not use enclosed tents but open ones due to their deep knowledge of the forest and its dangers. Despite being with researchers and specialists with experience ranging from 17 to over 30 years, we had no protection from creatures that might visit us during the night, such as snakes and venomous insects. With only four hours of sleep, the constant sound of cicadas, reaching 108.9 decibels, made it feel like nature was testing our patience. The noise was so intense that it almost drove us mad, and the lack of sleep affected our ability to navigate the following day and photograph the creatures.

Three people sit around a campfire at night, warming their hands. A tarp or tent is set up behind them, and the surrounding area is dark except for the firelight illuminating their faces.
A memorable moment of our camping experience deep within the forests of Seram.
Two people sleep under a makeshift tarp shelter in a forest at night, illuminated by a hanging light; bags and belongings are scattered around on the green foliage and ground.
A camping location, late at night, deep in the Seram forests.

Warrior’s Rest: After five nights in the heart of the forest, we returned to the village of Salman, located between the forest and the sea. With its eerie hut inhabited by reptiles and insects at night, this village initially seemed primitive with its simple huts. However, after two nights in the depths of the forest, it felt like paradise. We spent a day recovering before heading back into the heart of the forest.

A nighttime scene in a dense jungle shows two people standing in front of a bright, illuminated sheet surrounded by lush green foliage, with tall palm leaves arching overhead and deep shadows cast on the ground.

Hatusaka Cave: On days six and seven, our goal was to explore Hatusaka Cave, the deepest vertical cave in Indonesia. We had to camp another two nights in the forest to reach it. The path to the cave was arduous, and very few people had managed to reach it. After trekking for about 12 hours through the dense jungle, our team split due to an incident with my friend, a photographer. He was “bitten” by a poisonous plant. This difficult moment almost canceled the entire mission, but thanks to our experienced guide, he was treated.

A person lies barefoot on the ground beneath a large, fallen tree trunk in a lush, green forest. The person wears a plaid shirt and dark pants, gazing upward with hands behind their head. Dense foliage surrounds the area.
Documenting the moment my friend was injured in the forest. It was one of the more difficult moments of the trip.

I was left with two other team members, and as we continued, one of them told me that even the island’s indigenous people dared not venture to the cave due to its danger. For a brief moment, I felt as though reaching the cave was like achieving an impossible dream. We set off early in the morning and reached the cave by 5 PM, just before sunset. It felt like a challenge beyond photographing insects, an entirely different discovery.

A man wearing a beige vest, white shirt, and rubber boots stands on mossy rocks in a lush, green forested ravine surrounded by tall plants and vines.
The moment we arrived at Hatusaka Cave.
A deep, steep-sided sinkhole with moss and greenery covering the rocky walls, surrounded by rugged stone edges, and mist rising from the bottom.
Hatusaka Cave

On the seventh night, we set up lights to attract various insect species and study them scientifically. It was one of the most rewarding moments of the journey, as I felt like I was in a scientific laboratory amidst nature, where fear, challenge, and the power of nature merged with knowledge and science.

A picture of me with the team studying some species of nocturnal insects. The team consists of researchers, photographers, and environmental scientists who collaborate to document and record accurate information about the insect species that appear at night. The goal of this team is to understand the behavior of these insects, their biological patterns, and the impact of the nocturnal environment on them.

A person wearing outdoor clothing and a head covering walks uphill on a narrow, muddy trail through dense, rain-soaked tropical forest.

The End of the Adventure on Seram Island: On the last day, as we returned from the heart of the forest — where there was no cell phone coverage or means of communication except for a satellite phone — we encountered heavy rain. Despite being well-prepared for such conditions, the power of nature prevailed. Some of my equipment, worth over $5,500, was damaged. Thankfully, some survived.

Kalimantan’s Forests: After leaving Seram Island and traveling to Kalimantan’s forests, I felt a deep sadness, as though the mysterious island was telling me that I had not yet uncovered all its secrets. The forests of Kalimantan, though similar in duration to those of Seram, offered a different diversity. The experience in Seram made us feel as though we had already explored Kalimantan’s forests, where we encountered new species and creatures different from those of Seram.

Four men stand together smiling on a paved road surrounded by lush greenery and trees. The weather appears sunny and bright, and the group looks relaxed and happy.

This journey was a saga of challenge and perseverance, revealing to me nature’s power and mysterious beauty. I learned that passion and knowledge can open doors to worlds we never dreamed existed. It is a story of 17 days that will remain etched in my memory, like an inspiring film about what people face in the grandeur of nature.

A man stands on a boat moving along a narrow jungle river, surrounded by dense green trees and vegetation. An Indonesian flag is visible at the back of the boat. The sky is overcast.

The Incredible Bugs, Spiders, and Reptiles I Photographed During the Adventure

A long, thin black insect with six legs and antennae rests on a green leaf with multiple holes and brown edges, possibly caused by insect feeding. The leaf’s veins are clearly visible.
Giraffe Weevil Brentidae
A close-up of a cicada clinging to the side of a tree trunk, with its wings folded back and a blurred green background.
Cicada — Meimuna opalifera
Two colorful longhorn beetles with orange, green, and blue markings are perched on a tree branch against a black background. Their long antennae extend above their bodies.
Longhorn beetle Sternotomis pulchra
Two black moths with translucent, veined wings and red bands near their heads rest on a green leaf against a black background. Their bodies are close together, possibly mating.
Amata thoracica
A brown and white longhorn beetle with large, curved antennae rests on a textured tree branch against a blurred green background.
Long-horned beetle — Prosoposera lactator
A close-up of a bright red and black beetle standing on the edge of a green leaf against a dark, blurred background.
Aulacophora hilaris
Two orange and black beetles mating on a green leaf, with a dark, blurred background highlighting their bodies and long antennae.
Cantharis rustica beetle
Close-up of a metallic green insect, likely a damselfly, facing the camera with large, prominent black eyes, perched on a green leaf against a dark, blurred background.
Damselfly — Neurobasis chinensis
A black-and-white moth with zigzag patterns on its wings rests on a large green leaf with a brown, ragged edge.
Glipa annulata beetle
A lanternfly with dark wings covered in white spots clings to the rough bark of a tree, with a long, curved snout extending from its head and part of its body illuminated by sunlight.
Pyrops maculatus
A close-up of a black and tan beetle with a spotted pattern on its back, standing on a green leaf against a dark, out-of-focus background.
Meganthribus sp
A metallic green and orange beetle with long, narrow body and ridged wings rests on a mottled, brownish leaf. The beetle's colors blend slightly with the leaf's natural patterns.
Chrysodema dalmanni beetle
A metallic green beetle with shiny, iridescent wings rests on a pale yellow leaf, viewed from above against a black background.
Cyphogastra saturalis
A large, well-camouflaged spider blends seamlessly with the rough, textured bark of a tree branch, its legs and body matching the brown and green tones of the surface.
Lichen Huntsman Spider
A close-up of a colorful jumping spider with iridescent blue and green markings, large black eyes, and hairy legs, standing on a green leaf.
Thiania bhamoensis spider
Close-up of a bright green lizard’s head, showing detailed textured scales, a round eye, and subtle blue accents along its back, set against a solid black background.
Green Crested Lizard — Bronchocela cristatella
A green vine snake with a long, slender body and pointed head is shown against a black background, highlighting its sharp features and smooth scales.
Ahaetulla nasuta snake

Documentary Moments and Behind-the-Scenes

A man in a light gray shirt and black cap holds a small green snake close to his face while standing in a lush, green forest. He looks at the camera with a slight smile, surrounded by dense foliage.

Two people walk on a forest trail at night, shining flashlights on dense green foliage. The scene is illuminated by their lights, highlighting leaves and branches against the darkness.

A person stands on a forest trail at night, holding a flashlight that illuminates plants and the path ahead. The individual wears boots, a hat, and outdoor clothing, surrounded by trees and darkness.
Searching for nocturnal insects. There is another world at night that is very different from the day.
A close-up of a dark, segmented insect on the ground at night, with its tail end glowing bright green, illuminating the surrounding soil and leaves.
A quick snap of one of the fireflies.
A well-camouflaged lizard blends into the textured, moss-covered bark of a tree, making it difficult to distinguish its body from the surroundings.
This type of lizard appears camouflaged on one of the trees.
A person in a vest and cap uses a camera to photograph a moss-covered, broken tree trunk in a dense, green forest.
Photographing in the forests of Kalimantan

A person wearing a black cap holds a camouflaged stick insect on their finger, with a blurred green forest background.

A lush, green rainforest with dense foliage, tall trees, and thick, moss-covered roots spreading across the forest floor. Sunlight filters through the leaves, creating a vibrant, natural scene.
We came across some huge trees that are more than 300 years old.
Collage of various colorful wild mushrooms and fungi, including yellow, purple, red, white, and orange varieties, growing on tree bark, soil, and among leaves in a lush, green forest environment.
I documented many different types of fungi, some of which are poisonous.

About the author: Mofeed Abu Shalwa is a scientific researcher and professional photographer from the Eastern region of Saudi Arabia. Over the past decade, he embarked on his journey into the world of macro photography, driven by a passion for minute organisms.

An award-winning photographer, Shalwa has seven international titles, the most recent being his second award from the American Photographic Society. He has won over 147 international awards, and his works have surpassed 10 million views on the famous YouPic platform. The scientist and photographer has traveled extensively in his search to uncover the hidden worlds of insects. He is a prominent member of Buglife, the only organization in Europe dedicated to the conservation of all invertebrates. He has had numerous interviews with National Geographic, BBC, and The Sun.

,
, , , , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
On the left, two silhouetted stag beetles face each other with horns raised against a blurred, moody background. On the right, a close-up of two overlapping fish heads shows their mouths open, creating a mirrored effect. Picture of Battling Beetles Wins Close-Up Photographer of the Year
Fascinating Macro Timelapse Footage Shows the Life Cycle of Ladybugs
These Researchers Have Created a Tiny Camera Backpack for Beetles
Stunning Macro Photos of Bees Courtesy of the US Geological Survey
Discussion