Wild Chimps Caught on Camera Sharing Alcoholic Fruit

A remote camera set up by a group of British researchers captured chimpanzees in West Africa consuming and sharing alcoholic fruit.

The University of Exeter team made the discovery while monitoring chimpanzees in Guinea-Bissau’s Cantanhez National Park. Using motion-sensitive cameras, the researchers recorded chimps gathering around and sharing fermented African breadfruit. Lab analysis confirmed the fruit contained ethanol — the same type of alcohol found in beer and wine.

The behavior has sparked curiosity about the possible parallels between human and chimpanzee use of alcohol. The camera caught the chimps sharing fermented fruits on 10 separate occasions.

“For humans, we know that drinking alcohol leads to a release of dopamine and endorphins, and resulting feelings of happiness and relaxation,” says Anna Bowland from the university’s Center for Ecology and Conservation.

“We also know that sharing alcohol—including through traditions such as feasting—helps to form and strengthen social bonds. So — now we know that wild chimpanzees are eating and sharing ethanolic fruits — the question is: could they be getting similar benefits?”

One aspect that stood out to researchers was the social nature of the act. Instead of hoarding the fruit, the chimpanzees appeared to distribute it among one another.

“Chimps don’t share food all the time, so this behavior with fermented fruit might be important,” explains researcher Kimberley Hockings.

“We need to find out more about whether they deliberately seek out ethanolic fruits and how they metabolize it, but this behavior could be the early evolutionary stages of ‘feasting.’

“If so, it suggests the human tradition of feasting may have its origins deep in our evolutionary history.”

Fruit shared by these chimps was tested for alcohol content. The highest level found was the equivalent of 0.61% ABV. This is relatively low. But the researchers say it may be the “tip of the iceberg”, as 60-85% of chimps’ diet is fruit — so low levels of alcohol in various foods could add up to significant consumption.

The researchers stress that chimps are unlikely to get “drunk” — as this would clearly not improve their survival chances.

You can read the study here.

Image credits: Anna Bowland / Cantanhez Chimpanzee Project / University of Exeter