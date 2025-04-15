63-Year-Old British Tourist Dies in Spain After Fall While Taking Photos

A 63-year-old British man died after falling from a wall while taking photos at a popular tourist spot in Spain.

The tourist reportedly fell to his death while taking pictures from a viewing platform overlooking the historic Segovia aqueduct viewpoint in Segovia, central Spain at around 1:10 P.M. on Saturday.

The man, who has yet to be named, fell as he was sitting on the ledge of the stairs leading to the high viewpoint known as Postigo del Consuelo.

He fell backward after losing his balance while taking photos, according to Spanish news publication Olive Press Newspaper. There are reportedly no protective iron bars around the lookout point but many visitors try to take photos there.

Emergency officials say they rushed to the scene and attempted to revive him. But medics could do nothing to save the tourist’s life.

As is customary in Spain with deaths believed to be accidental, judicial officials have launched an investigation and are gathering testimonies and evidence to confirm the circumstances of the death.

An eyewitness tells Olive Press Newspaper that the man was at the site with his two daughters and was seemingly concerned about safety at the viewpoint. According to the news outlet, the tourist allegedly kept reminding his children about how risky it was to take photos from the edge, with the British victim supposedly climbing up in front of them “to take photos with his companion.”

Segovia is a historic city in the Castile and León region of Spain, located northwest of Madrid. It’s well known for its landmarks, especially the Segovia aqueduct, which is one of its most popular tourist attractions.

The aqueduct was built in the first century AD to bring water from mountain springs to the city. It remained in use until 1973 and was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1985. At its tallest point, it reaches over 94 feet (29 meters) high.

The incident happened at a spot called Postigo del Consuelo, a small lookout tucked into the remains of the medieval walls that surround the city. This viewpoint is popular with tourists for its stunning views of the aqueduct.

