California Camera Store Loses $100,000 Worth of Gear in Smash-and-Grab

Another camera store in California has been left reeling following a smash-and-grab robbery resulting in an estimated $100,000 worth of camera equipment being stolen.

Store owner and president of Shutterbug Camera Shops in Santa Rosa Mike Paschke tells The Press Democrat that shortly before 6 AM on the morning of Friday, March 21, a black Lexus sedan rammed through the store’s glass front.

Security footage reviewed by Paschke shows the suspects jumping out of the vehicle, smashing display cases, and grabbing high-value camera gear before fleeing the scene.

The store, which is one of the last remaining independent camera stores in the area, was still checking inventory on Friday to determine the total value taken but as of yesterday (Sunday), it is back open to the public and operating regular business hours.

Santa Rosa Police spokesperson Sgt. Patricia Seffens tells The Press Democrat that the burglary is still under investigation. The Lexus, which was left behind, had been reported stolen, according to the California Highway Patrol. The vehicle was towed Friday for forensic examination as investigators comb through security footage to identify the suspects.

At the time of the burglary, Paschke was on vacation with his family in Truckee but returned immediately upon receiving the call from police. After reviewing security footage, he estimated that around eight individuals were involved, though Seffens could not confirm that number.

Paschke had previously installed boulders in front of his store to deter such attacks, given a string of similar burglaries at camera shops across the state. However, the thieves managed to drive over them, causing extensive damage to the storefront, including shattered windows, a destroyed door, and a bent window frame.

Chain of Events

It is sadly just the latest in a string of such incidents across northern California and the Bay Area. Action Camera in Rocklin expressed solidarity after it was hit with a similar burglary on March 13.

“I am so sorry you are a part of the club that no one wants to be a part of, “Action Camera writes under Shutterbug’s post. “May your recovery be swift.”

PetaPixel reported on two other similar robberies that recently took place in the Bay Area: San Jose Camera and Video in Campbell was hit on March 5 while Looking Glass Photo in Berkeley was targeted on February 16.

Paschke tells The Press Democrat that camera stores are being targeted due to the high resale value of camera equipment. Adding that they suffer because they have “slim profit margins”.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.