Pinterest to Train AI Models on User Content

While Pinterest may not be an obvious platform for photographers, there are still plenty of them on there. For those shooters, they may want to take note of the recent news that the boards-based app will train AI models with user content.

Pinterest’s privacy policy will be updated on April 30, 2025. An opt-out option is available for those who do not want their work fed into a generative AI model.

The new clause reads that Pinterest may use information “to train, develop and improve our technology such as our machine learning models, regardless of when Pins were posted.” That means all content ever posted on the site is fair game. So if you have a long-forgotten account on Pinterest from when you were posting photos there circa 2010, then you might want to look into this if you don’t want your work used for training.

However, the company tells Futurism that the new update is codifying actions the company was already taking.

“Nothing has changed about our use of user data to train Pinterest Canvas, our GenAI model,” Pinterest tells the online news outlet. “Users can easily opt out of this use of their data by adjusting their profile settings.”

Pinterest is following in the footsteps of Meta, Reddit, and Google, all of which train AI models on their user’s data. The overwhelming need for quality training data in the AI arms race has meant that large companies view such practices as “fair use” — despite no definitive legal ruling on the hot topic.

Pinterest to Label AI Content

Meanwhile, Pinterest is rolling out AI-generated labels on posts created by, or with the aid of, generative AI tools. Social Media Today reports that the move is a response to the large amount of “AI slop” on the site.

“We have been building labeling of AI-generated or modified content to provide relevant context to users about what they see on Pinterest. We’ll continue to expand these labels in the coming months,” says Pinterest, via Social Media Today.

Some users already flagged the labels which appear as a small watermark in the bottom right-hand corner. Example here.

Last month, Futurism ran an article titled “Pinterest Is Being Strangled by AI Slop” claiming users are being overwhelmed by the amount of AI content on the app.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.