Northeast Greenland National Park: Photographing Earth’s Last Untouched Frontier

Talor Stone & Virgil Reglioni

A dramatic landscape features a towering snow-capped mountain shrouded in mist, with a lone iceberg floating in the dark, calm sea beneath a cloudy, overcast sky.

Greenland has been making headlines lately, but beyond the news stories, another side of the island has nothing to do with politics.

Northeast Greenland National Park is the largest national park on Earth, surpassing the size of 166 of the world’s 195 countries. Its ice-sculpted fjords, mammoth glaciers, and jagged mountains define the landscape and offer a photographic treasure unlike any other.

A serene landscape featuring red and white striped rock formations beside a calm, turquoise lake. In the background, foggy mountains rise under a cloudy sky, adding depth to the tranquil scene.

A large splash of water erupts above the surface of a deep blue ocean, creating a tree-like shape. Ice or snow fragments are scattered around, contrasting with the dark water. The lower part shows textured, icy surfaces.

One of the greatest charms of the park is its palpable sense of solitude. With no permanent human inhabitants (only a handful of researchers and the occasional patrol unit), you’ll find a wilderness ruled by Arctic elements—where wildlife and weather shape the landscape. Here, the rugged geology—ancient rock layers laid bare by ice and wind—reveals the formation of Earth in all its raw beauty. In the brief Arctic summer, sunlight bathes the tundra in a soft glow, illuminating carpets of moss and lichen in a palette of greens, oranges, and golds. Come winter, vast plains of ice and snow transform the region into a minimalist heaven.

A scenic view of an Arctic landscape at sunrise. Icebergs float in a calm, dark blue sea surrounded by jagged mountains. The sky is painted with warm hues of orange and pink, creating a glowing horizon. Rocky foreground adds depth to the scene.

Patience is essential; the unpredictable Arctic climate dictates the pace of photography. Musk oxen meander in groups across the mountain slopes, walruses echo their calls in rowdy gatherings by the shore, and arctic foxes glide ghostlike through the rocky terrain. Seabird colonies also call this region home. And in these remote Arctic seas, you may catch a fleeting glimpse of narwhals—famed for their unicorn-like tusks—and graceful beluga whales, weaving silently through the waters in a timeless Arctic ballet.

A musk ox stands on rocky terrain, looking back towards the camera. Behind it, snow-capped mountains and a cloudy sky provide a dramatic backdrop, creating a striking contrast with the musk ox's dark fur and curved horns.

A close-up view of a glacier surface, displaying layers of bluish ice with thin, dark lines and crevices. The texture appears rough, with varying shades of white and blue, highlighting the natural patterns of the ice.

Aerial view of a vast glacier winding through a mountainous landscape under a cloudy sky. Snow-capped peaks flank the icy expanse, with patches of fog hovering around the mountain tops. The glacier has visible crevices and jagged textures.

And the moment you catch a polar bear strolling over a pack of unbroken ice? It’s the kind of image that redefines your connection to photography.

As summer recedes and autumn sets in, the Arctic light takes on softer, more dramatic tones. Days get shorter, casting a warm, golden glow that fades into pastel skies at dusk. By night, there’s a chance for the northern lights to sweep across the horizon. This ever-changing light in this region creates a landscape that seems to reinvent itself with each passing hour.
Reaching Northeast Greenland National Park is an adventure in itself. The only way in is often by specialized expedition vessels, and the journey is worth it. These waters remain largely uncharted, and voyages require careful planning due to shifting ice and hidden hazards.

Aerial view of glacial terrain with a striking contrast between a reddish-brown lake and a turquoise lake. Rugged mountains and snow-capped peaks surround the lakes under a cloudy sky, creating a dramatic landscape.

Icebergs in a calm ocean at sunset, with delicate icicles hanging from the foreground iceberg. Warm golden light reflects on the water, creating a serene and majestic atmosphere.

A serene scene of large icebergs floating in calm waters under a pink and blue sunset sky. The icebergs are mirrored in the reflective surface of the water, creating a peaceful and picturesque landscape.

As you travel from the park’s southern edge to its far northern reaches, ice takes on ever-shifting forms. Towering icebergs—sculpted by melting and seawater—rise from the sea like frozen cathedrals. Farther north, endless stretches of sea ice sprawl across the horizon, creating a panorama of shifting shapes and textures. This ice isn’t just a static surface; it’s a living, evolving force that shelters many of the Arctic’s most iconic species.

A serene landscape features large icebergs floating in calm water, surrounded by towering, snow-capped mountains under a pastel-colored sky at dusk.

A close-up of a blue iceberg with a smooth, oval-shaped opening revealing a view of distant gray mountains and cloudy sky. The iceberg's texture is visible, with ripples and layers, above the calm, icy water.

Perhaps what truly sets this (vast) corner of Greenland apart is how it lingers in your memory—the crisp air, the soft glow of autumn light, and a startling stillness that inspires. Adventure here isn’t just about the pictures you’ll take; it’s about the stories you’ll bring home.

About Talor Stone: I’m a professional photographer and Ph.D. Arctic researcher based in Las Vegas. After serving as a U.S. federal agent, I pursued my passion for photography, leading me to the polar regions’ remote landscapes. My love for the Arctic drives my research on climate policy and photography, which I share through workshops that blend adventure, education, and storytelling.

About Virgil Reglioni: I’m a professional photographer and Arctic guide with a passion for capturing the wild beauty of remote landscapes. Specializing in northern lights, adventure, and expedition photography, I’ve spent years exploring the polar regions, sharing their magic through my lens.

