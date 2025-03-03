Students Preserve Las Vegas Photographer’s Archive

Matt Growcoot
On the left, a man and woman hold a B.B. King record in a music store. On the right, people protest holding signs that say "Don't gamble with human lives," "Give our check back," and "We can't eat moon rocks.
Jed’s Record Store, left, Welfare Rights March on the Strip, right.

A group of University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) students have painstakingly preserved a photographer’s archive by digitizing it and making it available online to anyone.

Six students worked on the project over the course of two to preserve the work of Clinton Wright, a press photographer who documented Black life in the Westside neighborhood of Las Vegas in the 1960s.

Three people pose in front of a poster presentation titled "Student Perspectives on Increasing Visibility of Las Vegas African American History." The poster includes sections on introduction, digitization, metadata, and online use.
Nicole Garcia-Contreras, Ericka Merielle Garces, and Alfredo Lim present a research poster at the Southern Nevada Diversity Summit. | Courtesy of UNLV/Kee Choi

“By digitizing these photographs, researchers gain a clearer and more nuanced understanding of the local Westside community,” says Cory Lampert, head of Digital Collections at UNLV.

“Wright’s photographs appeared in the Las Vegas Voice newspaper, and as the eye of the newspaper, he captured the people and the lives of a vibrant community. His photographs contradict the visual cliches of a Black ghetto and uncover the rich daily lives of people who lived, worked, played, and enjoyed all the many facets of a rich culture in a closely knit community.”

A woman in a dress is seated and surrounded by five men. Two of the men stand behind her holding guitars, while the other three kneel beside her, wearing matching satin shirts. They all pose together in front of a plain backdrop.
Soul Sounds Unlimited.
A person in a suit smiles while talking on a corded telephone at a cluttered desk. Papers, a notepad, and office items are spread across the surface. A calendar and bulletin board are visible in the background.
James A. “Jimmy” Gay working at his desk. Gay was the first Black mortician in Las Vegas.

Wright’s pictures have been made available to researchers across the world via the UNLV Speical Collections and Archives Portal. Many of Wright’s images are of everyday events such as marriages, birthday, and anniversaries, as well as street scenes and businesses.

However, Wright also captured celebrities such as Sammy Davis Jr. and Bill Cosby. He would cover breaking news or follow tips the newspaper would receive.

Five men sit around a small table with drinks and a card. One man holds a cigar. They are dressed in suits, and two are laughing. A patterned lampshade and a decorative wall are in the background, creating a casual and relaxed atmosphere.
Sammy Davis Jr. in Las Vegas.

“These images provide a compelling story through the faces of those whose history and lives have been too long omitted from the dominant historical record,” adds Lampert.

Wright, now 88 years old, tells Fox5 he was “encouraged by a gentleman who worked at the newspaper” and told him to “record all of this and someday it might be good to look back on.”

Wright kept all the negatives he shot and made notes detailing what he covered. The photographer agreed to donate over 8,000 negatives to UNLV and the students set to work digitzing them and typing out the metadata.

A man sits on a bench playing an electric guitar in front of a piano. Behind him, a painting of a landscape and framed photos are on display. The room has a mid-century modern decor style.
Self-portrait of photographer Clinton Wright.

“The biggest challenge was figuring out how to condense two years of work into just three bullet points and a single image,” says Nicole Garcia-Contreras who worked on the project. “My goal was to present metadata in a way that felt simple and easy to grasp. I’m proud to say I achieved that, creating a clear diagram that effectively illustrates what metadata is.”

You can view and search the Clinton Wright collection here.

Image credits: Courtesy of UNLV/Clinton Wright collection.

, , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Shoebox App Turns Your Smartphone Into a Photo Scanner
Digitizing Film with the Nikon D850 and ES-2 Digitizing Adapter
Digitizing Your Film Using Your DSLR
Kodak’s New Digitizing Box is a Simple Way to Bulk Digitize Film and Prints
Discussion