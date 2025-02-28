Meta Fires 20 Employees for Leaking Private Meetings

A Meta official has revealed the company has fired 20 employees for leaking confidential information.

The news comes after a recording of an “all-hands” meeting was passed to the media earlier this month. In it, CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted to not taking TikTok seriously and declared the year ahead as “intense.”

Spokesperson Dave Arnold tells The Verge, “We tell employees when they join the company, and we offer periodic reminders, that it is against our policies to leak internal information, no matter the intent.”

“We recently conducted an investigation that resulted in roughly 20 employees being terminated for sharing confidential information outside the company, and we expect there will be more,” Arnold says ominously. “We take this seriously, and will continue to take action when we identify leaks.”

In the leaked all-hands meeting, Zuckerberg also predicted that in 2025, a “highly intelligent and personalized” digital assistant will reach one billion users; words that he likely didn’t want the world, and his competitors, to read.

“I think whoever gets there first is going to have a long-term, durable advantage towards building one of the most important products in history,” Zuckerberg says in the recording obtained by Business Insider. He also added that he believes AI agents will start working for Meta: writing software.

The Verge reports that morale among employees inside Meta is low ever since Zuckerberg announced the move to get rid of fact-checkers from Instagram, Facebook, and Threads and ended the company’s DEI programs.

To make matters worse, the Facebook parent company announced recently that it is expecting to lay off hundreds if not thousands of workers as Meta aims to get rid of five percent of its “lowest performers.”

“There’s a funny thing that’s happening with these leaks,” Chief Technical Officer Andrew Bosworth said during an internal meeting that was leaked. “When things leak, I think a lot of times people think, ‘Ah, okay, this is leaked, therefore it’ll put pressure on us to change things.’ The opposite is more likely.”

Yesterday, Meta apologized after violent videos showing people being killed or badly injured were recommended to Instagram users yesterday om Wednesday.

Image credits: Meta / Mark Zuckerberg / Facebook